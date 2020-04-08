Pacific Cyclone Harold Causes Massive Destruction In Fiji

A natural calamity hit the shores of Fiji islands while the world continues to fight against global pandemic coronavirus. The Pacific cyclone Harold swept the shores of the island on April 8 and left a lot of destruction in the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu. The high-intensity cyclone occurred overnight, and lashed the shores of the islands with winds of up to 240 kilometres per hour, as per reports, the weather forecasters said.

'Extremely dangerous cyclone'

Giving an account of the cyclone, the official NaDraki weather service reportedly said that the windstorm occurred offshore south of Fiji's main island Viti Levu, and was very close to the land than initially expected. The weather service also reportedly added that despite witnessing a decrease in the frequency of the cyclone, it remained extremely dangerous and powerful. People residing nearby the affected areas were warned to take shelter in churches, schools or other substantial buildings to protect themselves from the cyclone.

People residing in Suva reportedly said that the capital was already experiencing a drastic climatic change including strong winds and heavy rains. As per reports, the storm's impact is expected to increase later on April 8. On April 7, the cyclone shifted its direction and moved through Vanuatu, destroying the country's second-largest town Luganville. According to reports, the National Disaster Management Office said that the people residing the south coast which is a densely populated area should be evacuated.

The office reportedly added that they are expecting a significant increase in the storm's density and it is going to be very dangerous for those living around coastal areas. People were requested to relocate to higher ground until the time the situation gets under control. Director of NDMO, Vasiti Soko reportedly said that several evacuation centers have been set up and keeping in mind all the security measures needed to protect themselves from the disaster.

Image credits: AP