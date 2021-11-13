At the end of the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum on Saturday, the top leaders agreed on mutual cooperation for the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine and reduction of carbon emission but failed to agree on US' offer to hold the next APEC summit. According to a report by the Associated Press, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern floated a proposal of a US bid to host APEC in 2023. However, her proposal did not end with the desired result. Notably, APEC is an inter-governmental forum for 21 member economies in the Pacific Rim that promotes free trade throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

As per the press release issued by the APEC forum, the leaders were focused on the common goal regarding the delivery of the COVID vaccine and the implementation of the guidelines formed during the recently concluded UN Climate Summit in Glasgow. "Because nobody is safe until everyone is safe, we are determined to ensure extensive immunization of our people against COVID-19 as a global public good," the joint statement read. "APEC supports improving trade-in COVID-19 vaccines and related medical products, including through streamlined customs procedures," added the joint statement.

Atmosphere during the summit was pragmatic: Ardern

Meanwhile, Ardern said she expected APEC would reach an agreement by the end of the year and added that the atmosphere during the summit was pragmatic despite several disagreements among the top leaders. "It was constructive, it was positive and convivial, and there was a real common sense of purpose among members," Ardern said. It is worth mentioning that US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping took part in the online meeting of 21 leaders during the online Summit concluded on Saturday. The virtual meeting was hosted by New Zealand.

According to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, almost all the members of the APEC have expressed the pleasure of attending the next Summit in the United States but she declined to name the country that refused to disagree with the proposal floated by Ardern. She was optimistic that the matter can be resolved. "Our hope is certainly that we move past this impasse, that it is resolved and that we can continue the positive momentum on economic cooperation through APEC," Psaki said.

Russia suspected of blocking US' bid to host APEC

Though Psaki declined to name the lone country that had yet to agree to the US bid, the report published in Politico blamed Russia for not concurring on the proposal floated by the New Zealand Prime Minister. Citing the official who spoke to Politico on the condition of anonymity, Moscow had refused to support the United States hosting the gathering unless some of its diplomats were removed from the blacklist.

Notably, the Russian official was pointing fingers towards the United States that has invoked extensive sanctions on Russia, stemming from Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2014. "The word on the street is that Russia is blocking consensus unless the US lifts restrictions on travel to the US on sanctioned Russians," Politico quoted the official as saying.

