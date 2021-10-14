Pakistan Gets Mocked After PIA Suspends Flights To Kabul; ‘honeymoon Is Over’

Since the Taliban reclaimed power in Afghanistan last month, PIA was the first airline to send a passenger flight to Kabul. Pakistan's military and intelligence services, on the other hand, kept close connections with the Taliban throughout the Afghan conflict. However, PIA's recent decision of suspending flights to Kabul suggest that the relationship has deteriorated. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) halted flights to Afghanistan's capital blaming "heavy-handed" Taliban interference, which included arbitrary rule changes and employee intimidation.

After the Taliban threatened to lower ticket costs, PIA suspended operations in Kabul. According to Republic Media Network sources, a Pakistani official was also detained at gunpoint by Taliban fighters in Kabul for several hours. The PIA employees were only released after the Pakistani embassy in Kabul intervened. Multiple incidences of threats against airline employees have also been reported.

Netizens mock Pakistan's decision on Social Media

This resulted in the return of 176 people and a loss of roughly half a million dollars for the Pakistani airline. The announcement drew a lot of attention from the netizens as they started trolling Pakistan's decision on the PIA's social media handle. Take a look at some of the responses:

PIA suspends flight operations in Kabul citing 'security reasons' https://t.co/nV7QCuP5IJ

Why? I thought Pakistan never complained- after all New Zealand left so called Pakistan land because of security fears! — Ashvin Shah (@AshvinShah5) October 14, 2021

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has immediately suspended its operations in Kabul, Afghanistan citing "security reasons".🤣🤣🤣 — Danvir Singh दानवीर सिंह (@danvir_chauhan) October 14, 2021

heavy handed ness with the promotors!

Kya samay aa gaya hai. https://t.co/QavkyVHn5C — Saamna (@Saamna9) October 14, 2021

Honeymoon is over … things are not looking good in paradise,Taliban threatened PIA officials in Kabul for unfair price n treatment .Things are simmering between #TalibanTerrorists n #Pak. #PIA forced to stop flights in n out of Kabul #SanctionPakistan https://t.co/Q6U9WhCBq0 — siddharth deoli (@SNAFUaffairs) October 14, 2021

Reason could be, something they didn’t receive which they were expecting from Afghanistan. — G Mahesh (@maheshgonuru) October 14, 2021

Lol — Champ (@Champ65764330) October 14, 2021

PIA halts flight operations to Kabul

The PIA has halted operations due to "heavy-handedness," according to CNN. The PIA's country representative in Afghanistan was held at gunpoint for several hours on suspicion of assisting people in fleeing the war-torn country, according to the media outlet.

"It was tough for PIA to fly into Kabul against all odds. The decision to keep flying into Kabul was taken on purely humanitarian grounds," PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan told CNN. The suspension of PIA flights from Kabul came when Afghanistan's Aviation Minister, without warning, decreased the manifest of a flight on which passengers were already checking in, by 50%.

IMAGE: TWITTER/@DANVIR_CHAUHAN/AP