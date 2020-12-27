'Pakistan Is Taliban's Birthplace'; Afghan Leaders Warn Imran To Stop Arming Terrorists

Senior Afghan leader and former member of the erstwhile Northern Alliance that fought the Taliban government, Ata Mohammad Noor, on Saturday called Pakistan the "birthplace of Taliban". These comments by the Afghan leader and former provincial Governor came days after videos emerged of the Taliban's top leader Abdul Ghani Baradar, in which he said that all decisions about the peace process are being finalised with the Taliban's leadership and the Taliban's cleric council in Pakistan. Taking to Twitter, Ata Mohammad Noor said that Afghanistan is aware that Pakistan supports the Taliban.

The senior Afghan leader said, "We know that Pakistan is the birthplace of Taliban and they support them. We hope Pakistan will collaborate with us as it will be in the best interests of both nations."

Speaking on the matter, former Pakistan senator Afrasiab Khattak said that Pakistan is using the Taliban as a "tool" for its dominance in Afghanistan under the pretext of strategic depth. Stating the terror group's approach towards the peace process has remained unchanged as it favours violence in the country, Khattak during an interview with a local news media said, "We can say that their (Taliban's) approach has changed if they stop violence and say that they will feel people's pain."

Afghanistan: 'Pakistan is birthplace of Taliban'

Despite Abdul Ghani Baradar's comments about Pakistan being the birthplace of the Taliban, the terror group so far has not commented on its leader's comments. However, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday reacted to Baradar's video in Pakistan and said that the presence of Taliban leaders and their fighters in Pakistan is a "clear violation of Afghanistan's national sovereignty."

Speaking further in this regard, Afghanistan's Ata Noor said, "(I) warned them against late actions and told them that it’s best we take action today as we will pay a big price tomorrow. They kept on coming from Pakistan under the pretext of fighting foreign terrorism. They came and joined the Taliban and improved their presence from Badakhshan to Fariab and Badghis (provinces)"

I call on the government: 1- Stop arming the criminals. Or else it will have bad consequences. Maybe the president himself isn’t aware of the events. I ask the president not to allow arming the murderers. He should stop projects that defame our personalities and people. — Ata Mohammad Noor (@Atamohammadnoor) December 26, 2020

2- Districts in Badakhshan are very unsafe. The government should pay attention to ensure security of our people and of the border. We shouldn’t let the security disrupt alongside our borders with Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and hopefully in south with Pakistan. — Ata Mohammad Noor (@Atamohammadnoor) December 26, 2020

The Taliban who refer to themselves as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is a military organization having Sunni Islamic fundamentalists in Afghanistan and currently waging war within the country. This terror group has been condemned internationally for the harsh enforcement of their interpretation of Islamic Sharia law, which has resulted in the brutal treatment of many Afghans, especially women. After coming into power in the 90s as a result of the geopolitical instability following the end of the Cold war, the Taliban and its atrocities were waged war against following the 9/11 terror attack on the US, eventually being routed and replaced by what is now the de-facto government of Afghanistan. However, almost 20 years on, the Taliban still controls vast swathes of the nation and has been at perpetual war with the Afghan forces and international coalition supporting them, with support from Pakistan. 'Peace talks' are ongoing at a neutral venue even as fighting and killing continues.

