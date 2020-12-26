Northern Knights Vs Pakistan A T20 Live Stream, Preview, Hamilton Weather And Pitch Report

The Northern Knights will lock horns with Pakistan A in the first unofficial T20 game on Sunday, December 27. The match will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton and will begin at 8:30 AM IST. Here's a look at NK vs PK A live stream, squads, Hamilton weather forecast and our preview of the game.

Also Read: Cheteshwar Pujara 18 Runs Away From Moving Ahead Of Virat Kohli For TOP Indian Record

Northern Knights vs Pakistan A T20: Match preview and prediction

Pakistan A will be facing five different Super Smash T20 teams in their T20 leg of the tour to New Zealand. The first of the game pits them against the Northern Knights, who boast some of the best New Zealand T20 players. Tim Seifert, who was in fine form in the New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 series, will headline the Knights squad, along with the likes of Anton Devcich, Dean Brownlie and Scott Kuggeleijn.

Pakistan A also have some of their regular limited-overs specialists, with Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf, and Mohammed Hasnain featuring. Northern Knights are favourites given the familiar conditions, but Pakistan A do boast enough firepower to make life difficult for the hosts.

Also Read: Suresh Raina Celebrates Christmas With Virender Sehwag And Shikhar Dhawan; See Pictures

Northern Knights vs Pakistan A T20: Hamilton weather forecast and pitch report

According to Accuweather's weather forecast, the game will experience partly sunny conditions, with chances of rainfall marring the fixture. There will be significant cloud cover, meaning the ball is likely to swing more, assisting the fast bowlers. Seddon Park is a track suited for batsmen, with scores in excess of 180 expected. Captain winning the toss is likely to bowl first, as chasing teams have a better record in Hamilton.

Also Read: Robin Jackman Death: Cricket Fraternity Pays Tribute To Famous 2000s TV Commentator

NK vs PK A squads

Northern Knights: Tim Seifert, Jeet Raval, Ketene Clarke, Henry Cooper, Peter Bocock, Dean Brownlie, Anton Devcich, Brett Hampton, Anurag Verma, Joe Walker, Brett Randell, Jake Gibson, Jon Carter, James Baker, Scott Kuggeleijin.

Tim Seifert, Jeet Raval, Ketene Clarke, Henry Cooper, Peter Bocock, Dean Brownlie, Anton Devcich, Brett Hampton, Anurag Verma, Joe Walker, Brett Randell, Jake Gibson, Jon Carter, James Baker, Scott Kuggeleijin. Pakistan A: Rohail Nazir, Hussain Talat, Haider Ali, Abdullah Shafiq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Harris Rauf, Wahab Riaz, Muhammad Hasnain, Musa Khan, Usman Qadir, Khushdil Shah, Zeeshan Malik, Danish Aziz, Zafar Gohar

NK vs PK A live stream details

The match will not be televised for the cricket audience in India and there are no exact live streaming details on the first unofficial T20. For NK vs PK A live scores, fans can visit New Zealand Cricket's Twitter page. One can also refer to the match centre for constant updates on the Knights' official website. The match begins at 8:30 AM IST on Sunday.

Also Read: South Africa Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Hosts Show Black Lives Matter Gesture On Boxing Day

(Image Courtesy: ND Cricket, Wahab Riaz Instagram)

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.