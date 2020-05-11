Pakistan Claims Minimum > Maximum; Fails Miserably In 'weather Report Battle' With India

In yet another major embarrassment to Pakistan, Radio Pakistan made a major faux-pas while trying to repay India in its own coin after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) included cities illegally occupied by Pakistan in PoK in its weather reports. While reporting the weather of Ladakh, the temperature which should have been reported as minimum was reported as maximum and vice versa.

ANI's Editor Smita Prakash shared a snip, after Radio Pakistan deleted its tweet:

This move by Pakistan comes after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) started referring to its meteorological sub-division of Jammu and Kashmir as “Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad.” IMD started giving weather forecasts of areas that are a part of PoK as the territories rightfully belong to the Union of India and have been in illegal possession of Pakistan.

#Pakistan rejects Indian move for “inclusion” of Azad Jammu and Kashmir & Gilgit-Baltistan in Indian TV weather bulletin. This is another mischievous Indian action in support of a spurious claim and further evidence of India’s irresponsible behaviour.

🔗https://t.co/0AeTzHT3zf pic.twitter.com/Ai6HlTWp82 — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) May 8, 2020

The IMD move to include PoK territories comes days after the Pakistan Supreme Court allowed Islamabad to amend a 2018 administrative order to conduct general elections in the region. The Gilgit-Baltistan Order of 2018 provided for administrative changes, including authorizing the Prime Minister of Pakistan to legislate on an array of subjects.

Following the decision, India conveyed its strong protest to Pakistan over its efforts to bring "material change" to territories under its "illegal and forcible" occupation. The Ministry of External Affairs said a demarche was issued to a senior Pakistani diplomat lodging a strong protest over the court ruling and clearly conveying that the entire union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas of Gilgit and Baltistan, are an integral part of India.

India further conveyed that such actions by Pakistan can neither hide the illegal occupation of parts of Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh by Pakistan nor the grave human rights violations, exploitation and denial of freedom to the people residing in Pakistan occupied territories for the past seven decades.