EAM Jaishankar Urges Gulf Countries To Facilitate Return Of Indians To Resume Work

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urged the members of the Gulf Cooperation Council Troika to facilitate the return of the workers through sustainable travel bubble arrangements. As per the official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, Jaishankar thanked the countries for taking care of the workers and professionals during the pandemic. Jaishankar was speaking at the annual political dialogue with the GCC Troika, which was held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pleased to participate in the Group of Foreign Ministers Meeting to exchange experiences on COVID-related challenges. Thank FM @FP_Champagne of Canada for convening the meeting. pic.twitter.com/5KxSmsFbf3 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 3, 2020

Just concluded the India-GCC Dialogue. Thank MOS Dr. @AnwarGargash of UAE, FM Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani of Bahrain, @GCC Secretary General Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf and senior representatives of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia & Qatar for a productive meeting. pic.twitter.com/PGO845y9PV — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 3, 2020

Discussed COVID19 recovery and agreed to work towards to trade & travel normalcy. The movement of Indian healthcare professionals to GCC was deeply appreciated. Urged GCC countries to facilitate return of Indian workers & professionals. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 3, 2020

Assured them of continuing flow of food, medicines and essential items.



Apprised them of economic recovery and reforms in India. Agreed to further expand the India-GCC partnership. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 3, 2020

India-GCC dialogue 2020

The minister further informed the GCC countries about the progress made by India in vaccine development and manufacturing of diagnostic and other equipment pertaining to the coronavirus. The GCC was represented at the troika-level by Dr. Nayef Falah M Al-Hajraf, the Secretary General of GCC, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bahrain and Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs. UAE Senior representatives from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar also participated in the meeting. The minister said in a statement, “The EAM mentioned that a large number of Indian workers and professionals are now eager to return to the GCC countries to resume their work and "urged the GCC leadership to facilitate their return through sustainable travel bubble arrangements with India”.

The Ministry of External Affairs further said that the GCC welcomed India's inclusion in the UNSC as a non-permanent member from January 2021. The statement read, “The leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern. They agreed that the India-GCC partnership in political, economic and other domains would be further strengthened. Both sides affirmed their commitment to reform multilateral institutions to reflect the realities of the 21st century and to work together to address contemporary challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, sustainable development and terrorism”.

(Image Credits: PTI)