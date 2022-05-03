Panasonic Builds 'sustainable Smart Town' In Japan; Town To Function On Renewable Energy

The Japanese multinational conglomerate company, Panasonic, has created a 'sustainable smart town' in Osaka Prefecture's Suita city. According to an ANI report, it is considered to be the third town that has followed the Kanagawa Prefecture's Fujisawa and Tsunashima.

The objective is to make Suita ‘Japan's first metropolitan development’ to rely entirely on renewable energy sources, Cities Today reported. Further, to assist the elderly, the town contains elements like artificial intelligence-powered cameras, digital health programs, and sensor-equipped dwellings.

It is worth noting that residents, local authorities, administration, university, as well as partner enterprises collaborated to create Suita sustainable smart community.

Yuki Kusumi, Panasonic's CEO, stated that the company is encouraging the establishment of a sustainable township with the goal of resolving the worldwide environmental crisis while making everyone psychologically and physically happy. He went on to say, “For many years, Panasonic has been manufacturing consumer electronics and other products as a manufacturer and based on the idea of a life starting point, we will design the city and realize cross-disciplinary service and solutions," ANI reported.

The smart city also contains ideal facilities such as a condominium, a service apartment, a shopping centre, as well as a daycare facility, the CEO mentioned.

Panasonic announced Japan's first renewable energy 100% town

CEO Kusumi has highlighted that Panasonic has also announced Japan's first renewable energy 100% town, with Kansai Electric Co. providing practically 100% renewable energy. He added that regular and spare lines are used to receive electricity from the outside. “Residence is for elderly people. Supporting maintenance of health based on personal data is available. It includes a recommendation of ingredients for the meal," citing the CEO, ANI reported.

In addition, this community is known for its meticulous observation of old people. Sensing technology collects data about daily behaviour. It allows for unique care programs and the promotion of senior people's health, he said. Further, according to the Cities Today report, in Japan, 30% of the population contains 65 or older individuals, as well as single-person families, and the number is continuously rising.

Apart from this, the President of Avc Networks Company at Panasonic Corporation, Yoshiyuki Miyabe stated, "Children and elderly people can live together. In conjunction with the nearby Health and Medical City Initiative, various supports for the wellness and health of those people are also included in our council menu,” ANI reported. He added that many visitors come from other nations, and there has been a proposal to create a city based on this type of location.

According to Miyabe, the town provides a comfortable lifestyle as well as adequate safety measures, such as a childcare facility, a communal space, electric bicycle rentals, and 4K security cameras. He also said, “Residents of Suita sustainable smart town can get safe and satisfactory life. It is the happiest life provided by Panasonic”

