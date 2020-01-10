Kalki Koechlin Has This Connection With The Eiffel Tower In Paris

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin has worked in a number of critically acclaimed films with her films garnering critical acclaim all over the world. Some of her best-chosen scripts include her work in the films like That Girl in Yellow Boots(2010), Shaitan (2011), Margarita with a Straw (2014), A Death in the Gunj (2016), Ribbon (2017). The Dev D actor has a special connection with the world-renowned Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Kalki Koechlin has this quirky connection with Paris' Eiffel Tower

Kalki Koechlin was born to French parents Joel Koechlin and Françoise Armandie who came to India from Angers, France. She was born in Pondicherry, India, although she spent most of her childhood in Auroville. Kalki Koechlin's family later settled in Kallatty village which is near Ooty in Tamil Nadu.

She was married to ace Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap for four years. Kalki is fluent in Tamil, French, English and Hindi. The actor has her diverse heredity to contribute to her linguistic capabilities. The Margarita With A Straw actor is the great-granddaughter of Maurice Koechlin. Maurice was the Chief Engineer of the Eiffel Tower in Paris and Statue of Liberty. He played a crucial role in designing and constructing the Eiffel Tower.

Kalki Koechlin on the work front

Kalki Koechlin was last seen in a theatre production of Sounding Vanya, a contemporary take on Russian playwright Anton Chekhov's Uncle Vanya, in which she took to the stage to act while her boyfriend, Guy Hershberg, who composed the music.

Prior to this, Koechlin won everyone's heart with her portrayal in Gully Boy, Made in Heaven and Netflix's Sacred Games. Kalki Koechlin, who continued to work during a few months into her pregnancy, has a new Netflix project lined up.

