Party Leader Prachanda Rubbishes Nepal PM's Allegation On India, Demands His Resignation

Rubbishing Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli's allegation that India was seeking to oust him from power, senior Nepal Communist Party leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka Prachanda along with his party colleagues Madhav Nepal, Jhala Nath Khanal, and Bamdev Gautam officially demanded his resignation. This development took place on Tuesday at the standing committee meeting of the Nepal Communist Party. Oli's resignation was sought on his alleged failures on a range of issues.

On this occasion, Prachanda asked the Nepal PM to give proof on his claim that India was hatching a conspiracy to dislodge him. Reportedly, Prachanda asserted that it is not India but he himself who is seeking Oli's resignation. There has been infighting in the party ranks over the leadership of Nepal Communist Party and the government, Oli's unilateral style of functioning and his backing the Mahakali treaty signed with India in 1996.

Ruling Communist Party's Co-Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal and other senior leaders Madhav Nepal, Jhala Nath Khanal and Bamdev Gautam ask for PM KP Oli’s resignation in a standing committee meeting of the party, citing his failure over various issues. pic.twitter.com/4ev6MMQqYR — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2020

Oli levels incredulous charge

In an incredulous claim amid a rift over the new map, Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli on June 28 accused India of trying to hatch a conspiracy to destabilise his government. Alleging that meetings were being organized in hotels in India to topple his government, Oli exuded confidence that these plots would fail. Oli also hit out at the opposition for questioning him on the country's new map comprising the Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura.

India opposes Nepal's new map

Addressing the Parliament on May 19, the Nepal PM claimed that India had made the aforesaid territories "disputed" by stationing its Army there. He vowed to reclaim these territories from India through diplomatic efforts. As per reports, Nepal's new map has been drawn on the basis of the Sugauli Treaty of 1816 signed between Nepal and the then British Indian government and other relevant documents.

When the Constitutional Amendment Bill to incorporate Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura in Nepal's map was passed by the House of Representatives on June 13, MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava stated that India had already made its position clear on the matter. He stressed that the "artificial enlargement of claims" is not based on any evidence. The MEA spokesperson added that it was violative of the current understanding between the two countries of holding talks on outstanding boundary issues. After the bill was unanimously passed by all 57 members of Nepal's Upper House, Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari ratified it on June 18.

