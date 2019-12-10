'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Makers Receive Backlash For Similarities With 'Stranger Things'

People are criticising the newly released trailer of Ghostbusters: Afterlife for its lurking similarities to 1980s-set Netflix series Stranger Things. The trailer of the third installment of the Ghostbusters series was released on Monday and has already started receiving bad reviews. The film directed by Jason Reitman is scheduled to release in the United States on July 10, 2020.

Sequel of 'Ghostbusters II'

The movie that stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd will see two children act as part of new generations of Ghostbusters who will save their town from supernatural powers. According to the new trailer, the movie begins with a family of a single mother and her two children relocating to a town in Oklahoma after inheriting an isolated property from their grandfather.

Everything happens for a reason. Watch the new trailer for #Ghostbusters: Afterlife, in theaters next summer. pic.twitter.com/b0eHUOq4lf — Ghostbusters (@Ghostbusters) December 9, 2019

The film will be a direct sequel of Ghostbusters II after a reboot of the film was released in 2016 by Sony Pictures which underperformed at the box office. The first installment of the science fiction comedy film was released in 1984 and became an instant hit. Ghostbusters II was released in June 1989 but received lukewarm reviews compared to the first film.

The new trailer of the latest Ghostbusters film is receiving a lot of negative criticism. People on social media are lashing at the makers with some terming the film a Stranger Things "rip off". However, some of them also like the Stranger Things vibe they were getting from the film. Some even thanked the makers for bringing back the original actors. The recent installment will see Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts reprise their roles from the original films.

Oh good grief, it's "Ghost Stranger Things Busters" #Ghostbusters — Ed the Sock (@EdtheSock) December 9, 2019

So basically... #Ghostbusters2020 is pretty much Stranger Things... — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) December 9, 2019

I'm actually really excited for this. Sony tried an all-female Ghostbusters team which didn't work, but having this story centre on new characters while also bringing back the original actors in some capacity, it looks great. — Jayden Marvel (@GemBiscuits) December 9, 2019

Everything has that stranger things vibe now. Not a problem at all! — Chris💥 (@Chrix_WTF) December 9, 2019

