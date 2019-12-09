The Debate
Ghostbusters Afterlife: Fans Respond Positively To The New Trailer

Hollywood News

The latest trailer for Ghostbusters Afterlife has been shared online. The movie will be the fourth in the franchise and fans seem to be receiving it positively.

ghostbusters afterlife

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, also known as Ghostbusters 3, will be the fourth film in the franchise and will be released on July 10, 2020. The movie will star Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon and Paul Rudd in the lead roles, and is a continuation of the original two Ghostbusters movies. The cast of the first two films will also be making an appearance in the movie and will be reprising their original roles. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is written and directed by Jason Reitman and the trailer for the movie released today on December 9, 2019. While the previous Ghostbusters (2016) film, which was a franchise reboot, was not well received by fans, it seems that the new movie trailer has revitalized the fandom. 

Fans react to Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer

Read|Bill Murray confirmed to return for 'Ghostbusters 2020'

Above is the trailer for the upcoming movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The previous film in the franchise, Ghostbusters 2016, was disliked by most fans of the series. However, it seems that the new trailer has once again captured the attention of the Ghostbuster fandom, who have left excited comments and praises for the trailer on social media.

Read|Jason Reitman's 'Ghostbusters' movie titled 'Afterlife'

Read|Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 'Ghostbuster' Kartik Aaryan's latest motion poster surprises fans with Akshay Kumar connect

Read|First teaser for Jason Reitman's 'Ghostbusters' sequel released

 

 

