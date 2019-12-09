Ghostbusters Afterlife: Fans Respond Positively To The New Trailer

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, also known as Ghostbusters 3, will be the fourth film in the franchise and will be released on July 10, 2020. The movie will star Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon and Paul Rudd in the lead roles, and is a continuation of the original two Ghostbusters movies. The cast of the first two films will also be making an appearance in the movie and will be reprising their original roles. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is written and directed by Jason Reitman and the trailer for the movie released today on December 9, 2019. While the previous Ghostbusters (2016) film, which was a franchise reboot, was not well received by fans, it seems that the new movie trailer has revitalized the fandom.

Fans react to Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer

Above is the trailer for the upcoming movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The previous film in the franchise, Ghostbusters 2016, was disliked by most fans of the series. However, it seems that the new trailer has once again captured the attention of the Ghostbuster fandom, who have left excited comments and praises for the trailer on social media.

I'm actually really excited for this. Sony tried an all-female Ghostbusters team which didn't work, but having this story centre on new characters while also bringing back the original actors in some capacity, it looks great. — Jayden Marvel (@GemBiscuits) December 9, 2019

Wait was she shooting at what looked like Slimer for a quick sec....naw naw can’t be...@Ghostbusters you threw out your line and hooked me in...all I neede to see pic.twitter.com/3uur2wwpSG — Veni Vidi Vici (@NYCKingDRBeast1) December 9, 2019

See this? This is what I wanted to see from the 2016 movie. A proper passing of the torch story line. Also, props to the CGI, the ghosts no longer look like CGI cartoon characters like in the 2016 movie. — Richard (@AshLetsPlayNews) December 9, 2019

I've literally waited 30 years for this pic.twitter.com/8G3MVGKky6 — ⚡T E V E N (@StevenWayneArt) December 9, 2019

