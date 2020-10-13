Peru Opens Machu Picchu For Single Japanese Tourist After Months Of COVID-19 Lockdown

Peru has opened its popular 5th-century Inca citadel, Machu Picchu, for the first time post months of coronavirus lockdown for a single tourist from Japan as an exception. According to sources of La Republica, Peru’s government opened the popular site for the 26-year-old Japanese citizen who waited almost even months, stranded in Cusco as the nation declared a state of a national health emergency. Dubbed as The last tourist of Machu Picchu, Jesse resided nearly eight months in Aguas Calientes as he waited, patiently, to visit the majestic World Heritage Site for once.
On October 12, Peru’s local tourism authority decided to grant Jesse special permission to tour the Inca city in response to his request made mid-March to the Decentralized Directorate of Culture of Cusco and the District Municipality of Machu Picchu. Minister of culture, Alejandro Neyra, told La Republica that the Japanese tourist became the first to visit the archaeological park in this part of the continent. "The first person on Earth who went to Machu Picchu since the lockdown is me," Takayama posted on his Instagram handle alongside the photos of himself visiting the park." This is truly amazing! Thank you,” he said, thanking Peru's government in footage that he posted online.
マチュピチュキタァァァァァァァァァァァァァァァァァァ‼️‼️‼️ この前の新聞見てくれて 「頑張って」「応援してる」 「なんでも頼って」 「マチュピチュの俺の家タダで使ってええよ」 「マチュピチュ開いたらタダでガイドしたる」 「マチュピチュ村の村長に行ける様に言っとくわ」 ペルーの人達、ペルーに住んでる日本の人達から沢山メッセージもらいました😂 もう行けへんやろなと思ってたけど、皆さんが村長、政府に頼んでくれて 超特別に行かせてもらった👏🏽笑 ペルーの人達みんな優しすぎるぅ〜くぅ〜 本当にありがとうございます！！ 村長と一緒にマチュピチュいった人今までおらんやろ笑 閉鎖後、1番最初にマチュピチュ行った地球人は俺だぁぁぁぁぁ🔥🔥🔥 #世界一周 #バックパッカー #27ヵ国目 #ペルー #マチュピチュ #貸し切り #村長のガイド付き #村長ごっつ男前 #トムクルーズ似なんよ #ミッションインポッシブルなんよ #peru #machupicchu #lastsamurai
来週！ついに！ マチュピチュ村を出る！！！ 7ヶ月おったで〜 出発の日多分泣くわ笑 監禁中に ・ヨガインストラクター ・スポーツフードスペシャリスト ・筋トレインストラクター ・トレーニングサポーター の資格は取った！ ・ダイエット検定1・2級 ・スポーツ医学検定1・2・3級 ・フィットネスクラブマネジメント3級 ・簿記3級 ・キッズスポーツインストラクター ・NSCA-CPT パーソナルトレーナー は11月に試験！内容は全部完璧！ 本もいっぱい読んだ！ マチュピチュ村でこんな勉強したやつ絶対におらん こんだけマチュピチュ村おって マチュピチュ行ってないやつも絶対におらん #健康ヲタク
Earlier, in an interview with Peru’s local broadcaster Andina Canal, the Ministry of Culture and Foreign Trade and Tourism (MINCETUR) said that they were laying plans for the reopening of the iconic archaeological site of tourism, which was being coordinated by the regional and local authorities of Cusco. Minister of Culture, Alejandro Neyra, however, pointed out that the health safety protocols for safe reopening were still being decided by the Cultural sectors and there was no exact date for reopening the site to the tourists was decided yet. The arrival of visitors to the town of Machu Picchu Pueblo (Aguas Calientes), then transfer to the llaqta (Inca citadel), and the visits itself were risky for the coronavirus outbreak among the tourists, he warned.
The 26-year-old boxing instructor, a resident of Nara, said that he was stranded in the South American country after the Peruvian government declared a movement ban, and suspended flights. The tourist had purchased the entry tickets to the archaeological site. Nyra said, in La Republica's report, that the Japanese traveller Jesse had a long standing dream of entering the site and the ministry thought that they can do this before he returned to his country.
According to Peru’s Ministry of Culture site, the country has plans to allow 2,244 as the maximum number of visitors per day post formal reopening of the Inka Citadel of Machu Picchu. A report in Gazette El Peruano revealed that the Unesco World Heritage Committee advisory urged Peru to implement strict sanitary protocols for the arrival of visitors to the iconic site that will include mandatory use of a mask, and disinfectant gels and sanitisers at the entrance.
