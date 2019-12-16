PewDiePie To Take A Break From YouTube As He Is 'very Tired'

The world's most popular content creator on YouTube, PewDiePie announced that he will be taking a break from YouTube for a while in 2020. In a video that was posted on Saturday, PweDiePie said he was "very tired" and that he had been for a long time, during the end of the video he also slammed YouTube for its recent policy changes and its inability to look after content creators.

PewDiePie is 'very tired'

PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, has over 102 million subscribers on YouTube and is easily the single largest content creator on the platform. In a video he posted to all his fans he said that he was going to take a break from YouTube for a while and he wanted to give his fans a heads up. Back in August when Felix married his long-time girlfriend Marzia Bisognin he had floated the idea of taking a much-needed break from YouTube. He had added that it would be good not to have YouTube in his head for some time.

PiwDiePie was finally able to break through the 100 million subscriber mark after a large battle with Indian music label T-Series where his fans tried very hard to keep him ahead of the music label. T-Series has since surpassed PewDiePie but he still remains the single largest solo creator on YouTube.

Read: PewDiePie Marries Marzia Bisognin in Dreamy Event, Says ‘I'm So Lucky'

Read: YouTuber PewDiePie Scraps $50000 Donation To Anti-hate Group

The content creator has courted controversy in the past when back in 2017 he was accused of using a racial slur during a video and then most recently PewDiePie was even banned from China after he supported a South Park episode that allegedly mocked President Xi Jinping.

Soon after getting married PewDiePie and Marzia had their house robbed this year. The news was Marzia in a post and she also mentioned about her jewellery and special items which were stolen from her house. Along with her Instagram story, Marzia also posted an update about her valuable things which were robbed, precious to her and explained the situation to her 7.4 million Instagram followers. However, she also mentioned how she was in a shock after all her hard-earned luxury goods were just taken away.

Read: Popular YouTuber PewDiePie Mocks Thieves Who Robbed His House; Read Tweet

Read: YouTube Rewind 2019 Ditches Old Format; PewDiePie Makes A Return After Controversy