Popular YouTuber PewDiePie Mocks Thieves Who Robbed His House; Read Tweet

Felix Kjellberg who is also known as PewDiePie showed off his new merch on his Instagram handle. The YouTuber mocked the thieves who robbed his house recently with this post. The post was captioned as "Gonna tell my kids this is the guy that burgled my house," which was the original caption but then it was changed to "New сука блять merch link in bio!". He was wearing a new hoodie with a balaclava and there was a baseball bat in his hands. Here is the post.

What was stolen?

Felix's wife Marzia Kjellberg also shared the news on her Instagram story. She also mentioned about her jewellery and special items which were stolen from her house. Along with her Instagram story, Marzia also posted an update about her valuable things which were robbed, precious to her and explained the situation to her 7.4 million Instagram followers. However, she also mentioned how she was in a shock after all her hard-earned luxury goods were just taken away.

PewDiePie on robbery

The YouTuber also mentioned how his last week has been. He said that first, his house in the United Kingdom was flooded and he was not in a good mental state for a couple of days after that. And then his house in Japan was robbed, all his stuff was stolen.

