Pfizer Identifies Fake COVID-19 Vaccines In Mexico, Poland As Criminals Exploit Demand

Pfizer Inc has said that it has identified instances in Mexico and Poland where the counterfeit versions of its COVID-19 vaccine developed with BioNTech SE, reported Wall Street Journal marking the latest attempt by criminals trying to exploit the worldwide vaccination campaign amid pandemic. As per the report, vials have been seized by the authorities in separate investigations in both nations that were then tested by the company and confirmed to contain the fake vaccine. Reportedly the vials seized from Mexico had bogus labelling and the substance inside coronavirus vaccines in Poland was likely an anti-wrinkle treatment.

In the major fraud as most nations are ramping up vaccinations to stem the second wave of the pandemic, reportedly at least 80 people at a clinic in Mexico received Pfizer’s fake COVID-19 vaccine at a groundbreaking price of $1,000 per dose. Moreover, the bogus vaccines did not appear to be harmed physically. As per the media publication, Dr. Manuel de la O, the health secretary of Nuevo Leon state said that the vials that were found in beach-style beer coolers had different lot numbers than the ones originally sent to the state with an incorrect expiration date.

No one received fake vaccine in Poland

Reportedly, polish authorities have confirmed that no citizen was administered with the fake COVID-19 vaccine that informed that the vials were seized at a man’s apartment. The findings from Mexico and Poland are also the latest effort between police authorities and vaccine makers such as Pfizer, Moderna Inc. and Johnson & Johnson to tackle the criminal activity around immunisation campaigns of various nations.

Pfizer’s world head of security, Lev Kubiak reportedly noted that everybody needs the COVID-19 vaccine and “many are desperate for it” which is the “perfect opportunity” for criminals. He said, “We have a very limited supply, a supply that will increase as we ramp up and other companies enter the vaccine space. In the interim, there is a perfect opportunity for criminals."

Several nations including the United States and Mexico have taken down and seized dozens of websites that fraudulently claimed to be selling vaccines or affiliations with the drugmakers. Government and industry officials have reportedly also said that these fake websites appeared to be seeking consumers’ personal information to be used in identity fraud schemes.

Image credits: AP/PTI