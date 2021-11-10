Pfizer Seeks Japan Government's Nod For COVID-19 Vaccine For Children Aged 5 To 11

In a major step towards inoculating children, pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech have sought the permission of the Japanese administration by filing an application to the Health Ministry to approve its COVID vaccine for children aged between 5 to 11.

In addition to the application, the pharmaceutical companies have submitted data that showcases the second of the three phases of clinical trials conducted in other countries. If the Japanese government gives their approval to the application, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will be the first one against COVID-19 that will be administered to children who are aged below 11 years in Japan. Presently, Pfizer's vaccine is administered to children aged 12 and above.

Pfizer/BioNTech seeks approval to vaccinate children aged between 5 to 11

In order to vaccinate its citizens, Japan uses Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines to protect them against COVID-19. According to ANI, the country has administered more than 193 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to people. More than 77% of the country's population has received at least one dose of the vaccine while 74% of people have been fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 situation in Japan

According to Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, as of 10 November, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Japan has reached 1,724,514. The overall tally of fatalities reported due to COVID-19 has reached 18,316. The number of people who have been discharged from the hospital or have been released from quarantine is 1,704,380.

Quarantine guidelines for business travellers

As the COVID-19 caseload witnesses a decline in Japan, the government eased quarantine guidelines for business travellers from Monday, 8 November, according to AP. According to the new guidelines, business travellers would need to quarantine themselves for only three days. Earlier, the vaccinated travellers had to quarantine for 10 days after arriving in the country for commercial purposes. Under the new rules, business people arriving in Japan have been asked to self-quarantine for three days. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Japan closed its borders to all foreign travellers in January, with an exception for people with special permits and humanitarian purposes.

Inputs from ANI, AP

