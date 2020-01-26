Philippine Lowers Taal Volcano Alert, Mass Evacuation Warning Partially Lifted

The authorities reportedly lowered the alert level and partially lifted mass evacuation as the deadly explosion from Taal Volcano, Philippines appears algid. The volcano Taal, located south of Manila, erupted on January 12 spewing lava, ash, and rocks displacing 376,000 locals and the tourists, as per the reports.

The alert level has been reportedly lowered to 3 from 4 which implies that the volcano has a reduced propensity to cause further eruptions, while 5 denotes major threat of imminent explosive eruption.

The volcano eruption caused the total evacuation

According to the reports, the volcano had spewed lava up to nine miles (14 kilometers) causing the total evacuation of nearly a million people. The government agency has now reduced the danger zone by half and has urged the residents to return home.

Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology told the media that the Taal volcano’s condition has generally declined into less frequent volcanic earthquake activity, decelerated ground deformation and weak steam and gas emissions at the main crater are detected within two weeks.

Eruptions have had no casualties or deaths

The Taal volcano eruptions have had no casualties or deaths despite the highest alert level 5 and people residing in the immediate vicinity of dangerous streams of explosive lava gushing out of the volcanic vent in the past, as per reports. Erik Klemetti, a volcanologist at Denison University told the media that the Taal volcano is considered as the world’s most dangerous as 459,000 people reside within the danger zone, according to the UN reports.

Although the volcanic activity of Taal volcano has subsided and the authorities have reportedly been monitoring the event, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), a government agency in Quezon City, north of Manila has told the media that the stalling of the volcanic eruptions has not eliminated the threat. PHIVOLCS predicted that there could be 450 volcanic earthquakes, as well as the emergence of fissures, and receding of the surrounding lake, as per the reports.

