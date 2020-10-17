Philippines Adamant To Defend Oil And Gas Exploration In Disputed South China Sea

Philippines government is set to defend its decision to resume oil and gas exploration in the disputed South China Sea and will not give up the right to any nation, the energy chief said Friday, October 16.

On Thursday, Philippines officials informed that President Rodrigo Duterte has lifted the ban on oil and gas exploration in the regions of the disputed South China Sea. The ban was put in place six years ago in the wake of territorial tensions with China.

READ: Philippines Lifts Yearslong Ban On Energy Exploration In Disputed South China Sea

Companies to resume operations

As per reports, Philippines' Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said that the companies provided with contracts for oil and gas in three regions off the western Philippines coast have been given official orders to resume operations, which includes a region rich in oil and gas called Reed Bank.

In response, Chinese warships have tried an offensive against a Philippines vessel in the Reed Bank region but it was still not clear if China was aware of the Philippine decision at the time. Since taking office in 2016, Duterte has maintained friendly relations with China and put off the territorial tensions in his initial years to avoid any untoward incidences with China.

READ: Philippines: COVID-19 Pandemic Prompts Drive-thru Pet Blessing Ceremony

As per reports, Cusi thanked the Philippines president for approving the energy department’s recommendation to lift the yearslong ban on energy exploration. He said, "We need to explore so we may address the country’s energy security".

As per reports, the move comes as an offshore gas field, Malampaya, situated closer to the western province of Palawan, which provides for about 40% of Philippine's power needs for the northern Luzon region, is expected to run out of its reserves in the near future.

Cusi said, "With the impending depletion of our natural gas reserve in Malampaya... there is an urgent imperative to resume exploration, development, and production activities within our exclusive economic zone to ensure continuity of supply of indigenous resources in the country".

Philippines Energy Secretary added that the decision by the government to lift the ban places the exploration companies “under a legal obligation to put capital into the contract areas and hire Filipino engineers and technical workers to resume exploration". Cusi is also reported to have added that foreign direct investments into the exploration sector will help boost the country's economy which has already been shattered by the coronavirus pandemic.

READ: Facebook Suspends 155 Chinese Accounts For Influencing American & Philippines Politics

READ: Florida Man Sentenced For Smuggling Lizards From Philippines

Image/Inputs: AP