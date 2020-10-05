Philippines: COVID-19 Pandemic Prompts Drive-thru Pet Blessing Ceremony

A priest in the Philippines, on October 4, blessed pets with holy water during a socially distanced drive-thru ceremony. The ceremony, which took place in the capital city of Manila, was intended as a way of safely celebrating both World Animal Day and the feast day of the patron saint of animals, Saint Francis of Assisi. Due to the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, this year, for the first time, the annual ceremony was also held in drive-thru format and pet parents brought their furry, feathery friends to be blessed by the priests to ensure their pets lead healthier happy lives.

This year things looked quite different as the deadly virus has infected over 322,000 people in the Philippines, making it the worst affected country in Southeast Asia. The annual animal blessing usually attracts large crowds as people flock to the churches with their pets in their arms. However, amid the pandemic, the church activities had to be restricted.

Virtual sprinkling amid pandemic

On Sunday, keeping safely inside their owners’ vehicles, cats, dogs, and even birds were doused with holy water by Catholic priests wearing protective face masks. One photograph from the event also showed a dog sitting quite happily on the seat of the car as they received their blessing. For those who were unable to attend the event, PAW Philippines also organised a virtual sprinkling for the pets.

Happy World Animal Day! Join PAWS' first-ever virtual pet blessing live on PAWS' Facebook page: https://t.co/S1uQau3Ses, and Youtube channel: https://t.co/QFZKwGVVau@worldanimalday — PAWS Philippines (@PAWSPhilippines) October 4, 2020

While speaking to Vice, Tefel Pesigan-Valentino, a representative from the mall that hosted the unique blessing, said that even though the event was not organised as previous years, pet parents still had a lot of reasons to be grateful for the moments they got to spend with their ‘loyal friends’. Organisers said that it was important for the ceremony to go ahead, even in such a ‘unique way’ as it raises awareness about animal rights and welfare.

