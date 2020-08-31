Philippines: Top Broadcaster Shuts 53 Stations After Losing License, Hundreds Left Jobless

At least 53 regional television and radio channels that used to broadcast in six different languages in Philippines have been shut down depriving millions of citizens of the primary source of both local news and entertainment. Hundreds of journalists have lost their jobs including the face of a popular news show in the northern Philippines for more than 10 years and a critique of Philippines President Rodrigo Dutrete, Dhobie de Guzman.

Guzman’s position at the broadcasting giant of the nation, ABS-CBN scrubbed following the slashing of channel’s operations after the ravaging of advertising revenues on losing free-to-air license in May. Several international media groups have united to condemn the shut down of ABS-CBN that was founded in 1953 as an attack to freedom of the press. Several watchdogs have also accused the Philippines President and his entire administration of meddling with the independent journalism of the country.

Stations that had to slash their operations including ABS-CBN have reportedly critically on issues such as Duterte’s anti-drug crackdown that has caused the deaths of thousands of poor drug suspects. In the past, the Philippines President has publicly threatened to block the network’s franchise renewal.

Even though Dutrete’s spokesperson claimed that Philippines President did not influence the vote by lawmakers, House committee which mainly consists of his allies voted to shut the channel down. Several groups, some of Dutrete’s allies and also the opposition java called on the legislators to allow the network to continue its operations during COVID-19 pandemic.

Guzman called it 'painful'

After presenting his final report on August 28, Guzman even told an international media agency that “it’s painful”. He said that irrespective of the fact that he did his job ‘responsibly’ to change the tone of lives of ordinary people, they ended up losing the platform to do that. Congress has rejected the application by ABS-CBN for a new 25-year franchise and a Supreme Court petition over the issue was dismissed. However, the channel resisted its closure and had continued to broadcast news months after losing its free-to-air permit until the advertising revenue wiped out.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP