Philippines: Couple Continues With Wedding Amid Taal Volcano Eruption

While Taal Volcano in the Philippines gushed out red-hot lava on January 13, a happy couple decided to tie the knot at Savannah Farm, Alfonso, over the weekend. According to reports, the couple had been warned about the nearby Volcano erupting, but at the start of the ceremony the alert was not an emergency and the couple decided to continue with the wedding. However, just as the bride began her walk down the aisle, a massive plume of volcanic ash began to form in the sky.

The wedding photographer Randolf Evan, with the help of his team, caught the incredible moment on camera as the volcanic ash created a pretty ominous scene. While speaking to an international media outlet, Evan said that the start of the ceremony the alert level was only two, but it quickly escalated as the ceremony went on. He further added that halfway through the ceremony the alert went up to four and that's the time the wedding planner and coordinator started to talk to the bride and the groom about the matter.

Nothing like having a spewing volcano as the backdrop for your WEDDING!! Taal Volcano — Phillipines - photo credit: Randolf Evan Photography pic.twitter.com/2UsayguCNu — LoveToMakeStuff (@CydneeGreen) January 13, 2020

Se le complicó la ceremonia de boda de Chino y Kay Vaflor en Savannah Farm, Alfonso, Tagaytay City. Enmarcada en el Fondo erupción del Volcán Taal

Para nunca mas olvidarse ...

📸 Fotografía de Randolf Evan pic.twitter.com/6EnY0u1AVm — Mario Carriz© 🇺🇾 (@boleadorcharrua) January 13, 2020

Evacuation alert

The bride and the groom were able to do their vows, first dance and speeches and watch their on-site slideshow, meanwhile, the local authorities reportedly issued an evacuation order. According to international media reports, thousands of people were being evacuated from south of the Philippine capital, Manila, and hundreds of flights have been further grounded amid an alert for a possible 'explosive eruption'. The country's seismological authority further raised the alert to Level 4 out of a maximum 5 and reportedly suggested that a 'hazardous explosive eruption' is possible within hours of the day.

School, government offices and the Philippine Stock Exchange were reportedly closed as a precaution and the aviation officials have further reportedly stated that they were working to resume flights at Manila's main international airport. According to reports, almost 8,000 residents were ordered to evacuate, with approximately 6,000 out of danger zone. The ashes that gushed out of the lava reportedly reached as far as the province of Cavite, directly south of Manila and covered much of the surrounding area.

