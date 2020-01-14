The Debate
Philippines: Couple Gets Married Despite Taal Volcanic Eruption In The Background

Rest of the World News

Chino Vaflor & Kat Bautista Palomar were booked to get married on Sunday at a wedding venue only a short distance from Taal, country's most active volcanoes

Wedding

A couple in the Philippines went ahead with their wedding despite the eruption of a volcano spewing ash into the sky behind them. Chino Vaflor and Kat Bautista Palomar were booked to get married on Sunday at a wedding venue only a short distance from Taal, one of the country's most active volcanoes. The wedding photographer Randolf Evan captured the natural phenomenon as the backdrop for the newlyweds.

Netizens react

The photos of the wedding made their way to various parts of the world. Netizens congratulated and lauded the amazing photographs of the wedding.

Massive eruption

Local authorities of the Philippines have reportedly issued an evacuation order as Taal Volcano gushed out red-hot lava on Monday, January 13, accompanied by a series of earthquakes. According to international media reports, thousands of people were being evacuated from south of the Philippine capital, Manila, and hundreds of flights have been further grounded amid an alert for a possible 'explosive eruption'.

The country's seismological authority further raised the alert to Level 4 out of a maximum 5 and reportedly suggested that a 'hazardous explosive eruption' is possible within hours of the day. Taal had been restive for months until it suddenly rumbled back to life Sunday, blasting steam, ash, and pebbles up to 10 to 15 kilometres (6 to 9 miles) into the sky, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

