Philippines Drives Away Chinese Warship, Tension Escalates Between Two Nations

China and the Philippines continue to cross swords at the South China Sea. According to a Philippines Coast Guard report from July 13, patrolling vessels drove away a Chinese warship in the waterway. The warship spotted at the Marie Louise Bank refused to step back when countered. However, eventually, the vessel drove back after it was challenged, the Philippines Coast Guard report added.

Chinese Navy Warship 189

Adding details about the encounter with the Chinese ship, the Coast Guard report added that the maritime vessel emitted signals from its radio introducing itself as 'Chinese Navy Warship 189'. They also exhorted the Philippines Coast Guard ship to maintain distance and warned them against following the warship. Chinese Foreign Ministry, however, refused to comment on the incident and claimed that they were 'unaware' of the matter.

Tensions between Manila and Beijing escalate

The presence of over a hundred Chinese boats in the Philippines's 200-mile exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea has escalated tension between China and the Philippines over the last few months. The Philippines had earlier initiated protests against their Chinese counterparts and demanded them to withdraw the maritime assets from the diplomatic sea waters. Philippines capital city Manila had also launched a 'diplomatic protest' against the deployment of maritime fishing vessels. It had alleged the Chinese Navy was conducting 'illegal activities' in the vicinity of Thitu Island, the Hindu reported in May. While the Philippines claimed the boats were controlled by the Chinese naval military, the Chinese Foreign Ministry refuted the claims and informed that those were 'fishing boats' anchored to shelter in view of bad weather.

Reportedly, China has established a water-city in the Subi-reef, about 25 kms from Thitu Island. The Chinese expansive claim into the South China Sea that year was 'invalidated' by the international tribunal. Other South Asian countries Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Vietnam have also raised similar claims over various strategic island areas in the sea.

