Philippines Evacuates 30, Including An Infant, From Coronavirus-hit Wuhan

At least thirty Filipino evacuees reportedly landed in the Philippines on Sunday after they were airlifted from the Wuhan City of China in Hubei province, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed over 800 lives in mainland China, confirmed Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

The chartered flight arranged by the foreign affairs and health departments of Philippines evacuated at least twenty-nine adults and an infant from Wuhan and landed at Clark Air Base, located about 40 miles northwest of the capital, Manila, suggest reports.

A 10-member government team was assigned with the evacuees who were transferred from the chartered plane into buses to the nearby Athlete’s Village in New Clark City in Tarlac province and would be quarantined for up to 14 days, the DFA told the media in its official statement.

The Philippine government estimated Sunday that approximately 300 Filipinos were left behind in Wuhan, the city where the deadly coronavirus originated. The government told the reporters that not all Philippine nationals wanted to leave the city to fly to the homeland.

The Philippines has reported three positive cases of the coronavirus infection in the country, including a 44-year-old Chinese man who had travelled from Wuhan and had died in a government-run hospital in Manila after developing severe pneumonia, as per the reports.

More than 230 patients were under investigation for the coronavirus infection within the country as of Saturday, including at least a 100 in Manila, the health department told the media. The Philippines became the first country outside of mainland China to confirm a death from the Wuhan 2019-nCov infection.

National Health Commission in China said that there were new fatalities on Sunday and the death toll was now put at 800, most fatalities emerging from Hubei province which has been effectively sealed off from the rest of the world with millions quarantined for weeks, suggest reports.

(with inputs from agencies)