Philippines Files Diplomatic Protest Against China Over Fishing Ban In South China Sea

The Philippines government has announced submitting a diplomatic protest against China over its fishing ban in areas of the South China Sea. The Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs has raised opposition to the "unilateral" ban on the moratorium that "covers the area in the West Philippine Sea." The Rodrigo Duterte government has called on China to follow rules under internal law and stop "illegal actions" that breach the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the Philippines in its maritime zones.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has filed a diplomatic protest against the People’s Republic of China’s 01 May 2022 unilateral imposition of a three-and-half-month fishing moratorium in areas of the South China Sea north of the 12 degrees North latitude," Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

In addition, the Philippines Foreign Ministry has called on China to follow its commitment "under the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea." According to the statement released by the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs, China has imposed a fishing moratorium on May 1 and it is expected to remain in effect until 16 August. The Philippines Foreign Affairs Department said that they continue to protest China's decision of announcing a fishing ban over areas that extend beyond China's legitimate maritime entitlements. According to the statement, China's ban on fishing that extends to the West Philippine Sea has "no basis in law" and undermines the mutual trust and respect that help in building the bilateral ties between the two countries.

"The DFA reiterated its continuing protest of China’s annual practice of declaring a fishing ban over areas that extend far beyond China’s legitimate maritime entitlements under the 1982 UNCLOS," Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Philippines summons Chinese embassy official

Meanwhile, Philippines Foreign Affairs officials on Monday, 30 May, announced that the department had summoned a Chinese embassy official over the "harassment" of a research vessel in the South China Sea by the Chinese coast guard in April, according to AP. According to the Philippines government, the research vessel was undergoing a survey of undersea fault lines along the Manila Trench west of the northern Philippines. The development comes as the next Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to assume office in June. According to AP, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. asserted that he will use diplomatic means to address issues with China, the same approach followed by outgoing Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte.

Image: AP

Inputs from AP