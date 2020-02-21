Philippines: Amid Coronavirus Scare, Masked Couples Take Wedding Vows In A Mass Wedding

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, nearly 200 couples exchanged vows in Central Philippines, international media reported. In an unprecedented development, the deadly virus has reportedly infected nearly 76,600 and killed at least 2,200 people. According to international media reports, 11 out of the total died outside mainland China.

Ceremony organised by Bacolod authorities

The mass wedding ceremony which was conducted in the coastal town of Bacolod was attended by 220 couple and their relatives who braved the deadly epidemic. According to international media, the lobby of the city hall was filled with people wearing white shirts and gowns along with the blue masks, which were mandatory for all, and provided by the authorities.

John Paul Inventor who also took the vows at the ceremony told international media that it feels different to kiss while wearing a mask. Another man Mayor Evelio Leonardia said that if their families are strong, the whole city becomes strong. In order to participate in the mass ceremony, people had to complete a complete health declaration detailing a travel history for 14 days.

Annual mass weddings are a post-Valentine's Day tradition in the city, with a record of 2,013 couples participating in 2013. Mass weddings are also a distinguishing feature for a church in South Korea that prepared hand sanitizer and handed out surgical masks for some of the roughly 30,000 people who attended a ceremony this month. The Philippines has recorded the first coronavirus death outside China, among three infections, all of them Chinese nationals, but at least three dozen of its citizens based overseas have caught the virus.

Meanwhile, Israel confirmed its first case of new coronavirus on Friday of a citizen who flew home from Japan earlier this week after being quarantined on the stricken cruise ship Diamond Princess.