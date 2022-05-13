Philippines Polls: Activists Stage 'Black Friday' Protest Against Marcos Jr's Likely Win

A day after Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son and namesake of an ousted Philippines dictator, announced victory in the presidential election, a group of activists who suffered under the dictatorship regime, staged demonstrations outside the Elections Commission's canvassing centre on Friday. Though the results will be declared officially on May 27, an unofficial count declared a landslide victory for the 61-year-old leader. If the results would remain the same as mentioned in the unofficial tally, Marcos will assume office by the end of June for a six-year term. Meanwhile, the Cagayan Valley activists and NCR-based groups have launched "Black Friday Protest" in several regions of the country, including the national capital, Manila.

'ITAKWIL ANG MADUMING HALALAN!'



LOOK: Progressive groups to hold a Black Friday Protest on Friday, May 13, in front of the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City, where the canvassing of votes is being held.



📷: Anakbayan | @JudielLibot #INQVolunteer #VotePH pic.twitter.com/LngKr1w7ln — Inquirer Volunteers (@INQVolunteers) May 11, 2022

The OSR would like to ask for the endorsement of faculty and administrators for the May 13 action.



BLACK FRIDAY PROTEST

May 13, 2022 | 9AM

PICC



We are challenged to take our education to the streets, to the masses. Let us fight for our future. #KontraDaya#NoToMarcosDuterte pic.twitter.com/ZckbweySb6 — UP Office of the Student Regent (@uposr) May 12, 2022

Those who joined the protests condemned the possible return of another dictator to power. They raised slogans against Marcos and reiterated their clarion calls to defend the rights of farmers in the region. "A possible win based on a campaign built on blatant lies, historical distortions and mass deception is tantamount to cheating your way to victory. This is not acceptable," the anti-Marcos activist groups who were campaigning against the return of the Marcos and Martial Law told AP.

IN PHOTOS: Non-profit organization Tambisan sa Sining helms a Black Friday Protest in front of PICC, where COMELEC national canvassing is happening inside. | via @maharlmika #Blueprint2022 pic.twitter.com/elVPCCjYZg — The GUIDON (@TheGUIDON) May 13, 2022

Recounting the regime of Marcos's father, Etta Rosales, a former Commission on Human Rights chairwoman, who was arrested and tortured during martial law in the 1970s, claimed that many women were killed and raped. She stated that the victims are still awaiting justice. "I’m just one among the many who were tortured; others were killed, and raped. We suffered under the Marcos regime in the fight for justice and freedom and this happens," Rosales said. Notably, Marcos Sr. was removed by a pro-democracy revolution in 1986 over accusations of cruelty and corruption.

Biden and Xi Jinping call Philippines Philippines-elect to congratulate on his victory

During his tenure, it had been alleged that Marcos Sr and his family had accumulated enormous wealth when he was in power. However, refuting such claims, spokesman Vic Rodriguez stated that Marcos Jr.’s electoral triumph should be considered "a victory for democracy". The spokesperson further added that Marcos Jr. has promised to seek common ground across the political divide. "To the world: Judge me not by my ancestors, but by my actions," Rodriguez quoted Marcos Jr. as saying. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping called Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday to congratulate him on his apparent landslide victory in the Philippine presidential election.

