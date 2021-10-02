Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte Quits Politics; Not To Contest Next Year's Elections

On Saturday, Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte declared his retirement from politics and cancellation of plans to compete for vice president in next year's elections when his term ends, avoiding a legal struggle with opponents. Speaking to the media, he stated that many Filipinos had registered their opposition to his vice-presidential bid in public forums and surveys, according to The Associated Press (AP). "The overwhelming view among Filipinos is that I am unqualified for the post, and it would be a constitutional violation if I decide to contest against people's will. I announce my retirement from politics," he was quoted as saying by The AP. The 76-year-old leader, renowned for his lethal anti-drug crackdowns, abrasive rhetoric, and unconventional political style, had previously accepted the ruling party's nomination to run for vice president in the May 9 elections. Many of his opponents were upset by the decision, describing him as a "human rights disaster" in an Asian bastion of democracy.

Duterte announced his surprise decision after accompanying his former longtime adviser, Sen. Bong Go, to register his vice-presidential candidacy with the ruling party at a Commission on Elections centre. The constitution limits Philippine presidents to a single six-year term, and critics have indicated they will take Duterte's announced vice-presidential run to the Supreme Court if he goes ahead with it. Meanwhile, in the past, two former presidents have run for lower elected offices after their tenure expired, but Duterte was the first to consider running for vice president. If he had won the vice-presidential elections, he might have got elevated again to the presidency if the elected leader dies or becomes incapacitated for whatever reason, reported The AP. However, Duterte's departure might potentially pave the way for his politician daughter to run for president.

Public opinion polls suggest Duterte’s daughter as the most popular presidential candidate

Duterte’s daughter, Sara Duterte, currently the incumbent mayor of southern Davao City, has been urged by her supporters to run for president. She has also consistently topped independent public opinion polls on who should be the country's next president. However, Sara had earlier claimed she would not run for president after her father revealed he would run for vice president. She said she and her father had decided that only one Duterte would compete for a national office next year. Notably, there was no immediate reaction from Sara after her father announced to call it a day. After assuming office in 2016, Duterte immediately initiated an anti-drug campaign that has resulted in the deaths of over 6,000 people, largely petty suspects, and alarmed Western countries and human rights organisations. Meanwhile, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has opened an investigation into the killings, but he has stated that he will never cooperate with the probe or allow ICC investigators to enter the country, reported The AP.

Image: AP