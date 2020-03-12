Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte Tested For Coronavirus, Orders Lockdown Of Capital

Officials in the Philippines have said that President Rodrigo Duterte has been tested for coronavirus after he met with cabinet members who were exposed to infected people. According to reports, officials have said that President Rodrigo Duterte has not shown any symptoms but was tested as a precautionary measure after coming in contact with ministers who were in touch with infected people in the country.

Read: Video: Inmates In Italy Attempt Prison Break Over Coronavirus Measures

Read: Rishi Sunak Unveils His First Budget; Announces 30 Bn Pound Stimulus Package To Combat Coronavirus

According to reports, officials in the Philippines have also confirmed that a part of the presidential palace will be disinfected as part of the precautionary measure that is being taken to contain coronavirus. Meanwhile, President Duterte has also ordered lockdown in the capital Manila on Thursday amid the outbreak in the country.

Read: Coronavirus: Rome To Shut Ciampino Airport And Close Terminal At Fiumicino

Outbreak in the Philippines

According to official data, the Philippines has so far recorded 52 coronavirus cases since the disease first broke out in December last year and has logged in 2 patients who have recovered fully. There are 48 active cases in the country of which one is under critical condition. So far, the Philippines has reported 2 deaths from coronavirus outbreak.

Read: Coronavirus Is 'controllable Pandemic' If Countries Step Up Measures To Tackle It: WHO

The novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has claimed more than 4,600 lives across the world and has infected over 1,26,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. According to the latest reports, more than 1,000 people have died outside mainland China, which makes it the worst disease outbreak of the 21st century. Italy, Iran and South Korea are the worst affected countries outside mainland China, where a combined death toll stands at 1,247 as of March 12.

Read: Rishi Sunak Unveils His First Budget; Announces 30 Bn Pound Stimulus Package To Combat Coronavirus

