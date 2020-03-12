Coronavirus: Rome To Shut Ciampino Airport And Close Terminal At Fiumicino

Amid coronavirus pandemic, Rome's Ciampino airport will close from March 13 and a terminal at the city's Fiumicino airport will also close in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Furthermore, according to reports, the passenger terminal for scheduled flights at Ciampino, where low-cost airlines like Ryanair operate, will be closed from March 14. The airport authorities have also said that from March 17, Terminal 1 will be temporarily closed at Fiumicino airport.

The airport authority in a statement said that the decision has now become necessary due to multiple flight cancellations to and from Italy announced by many airlines that normally operate at both Rome airports. They further added that General Aviation activities, State Authority and cargo aviation activities will remain unchanged and the runways at both airports will remain fully accessible and will not undergo operational changes.

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte also announced on March 11 that they will be allocating 25 billion euros ($ 28.3 billion) to fight the deadly coronavirus outbreak that has already killed 827 people in Italy. According to reports, Italy has become the epicentre of the viral outbreak in Europe and recently announced nationwide lockdown to help control the spread to the virus.

'Pandemic'

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic after the virus spread to 114 countries, resulting in the deaths of more than 4,500 people worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom further even urged all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate. Tedros said, that the word "Pandemic" cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation.

