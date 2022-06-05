Philippines Raises Alert Level For Bulusan Volcano After It Spewed Cloud Of Ash

A volcano in the Philippines spewed ash and steam into the sky on Sunday, June 5. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the alert level from zero to one for the Bulusan volcano in Sorsogon province, southeast of Manila, and added that the volcano currently is in an "abnormal condition." The eruption of the Bulusan Volcano took place at 10:30 a.m. (local time).

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said that they are closely monitoring conditions related to the Bulusan volcano.

Ashfall fell on the northwestern region and affected the barangays of Puting Sapa, Anog, Guruyan, Catanusan, Buraburan, Bacolod and Sangkayon in Juban and Bolos in Irosin, Sorsogon province. The Philippine authorities raised the alarm after the blast which lasted for around 17 minutes. However, they further added that there has been no sign that indicated a major eruption.

According to the authorities, 14 people with four guides were hiking on a trail on the 1,565-meter (5,134-foot) volcano when it erupted, according to AP. As per the statement released by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, rumbling sound and sulfurous order were reported by residents of Brgys, Anog, Guruyan, and Canatusan. The affected population has been advised to protect their mouth and nose using N95 grade facemasks or wet cloth. In addition, motorists have been advised to drive with caution as the ash could result in poor visibility and make roads slippery.

The Institute said that it recorded 27 weak volcanic earthquakes until 4 pm. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has advised civil aviation to recommend their pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano's summit as ash from any sudden phreatic eruption can be hazardous for aircraft. Furthermore, it advised residents within the valley and along river and stream channels especially on the southeast, southwest and northeast sector of the edifice to remain vigilant against sediment-laden stream flows in case of heavy and prolonged rainfall. Authorities have been told to prohibit entry into the 4-kilometre radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) and vigilance in the 2-kilometer Extended Danger Zone (EDZ) in the southeast region due to possibilities of sudden and hazardous phreatic eruptions that can occur.

