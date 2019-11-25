Philippines Rescues British Couple Held By Militants Linked To Islamic State

Philippines soldiers rescued British man and his Filipino wife, on November 25, nearly two months after they were abducted from a beach resort by local militants linked with the Islamic State group. Philippines army released a picture of the couple, Alan and Wilma Hyrons, in which they can be seen talking to army officers in a military camp.

Brief exchange of fire

Regional military commander Lt Gen Cirilito Sobejana said that the troops encountered the captors in the mountainous terrain off Parang town in Sulu Province where they had a brief exchange of fire. The militants were overwhelmed by the soldiers which forced them to leave the couple behind. “There was a running gun battle. They left the two behind because they could not drag them any more. They scampered in different directions but our troops are in pursuit,” Sobejana said. The couple was not hurt in the gunfight but will undergo medical checkup followed by an interview by military officials.

UK embassy thanks the Philippines

British Embassy in Manila extended their gratitude to the Philippines government after the Hyrons were rescued for the Abu Sayyaf group, officially known by ISIL as the Islamic State – East Asia Province. “We welcome the rescue of Alan and Wilma Hyrons, who were kidnapped on 4 October. We extend our gratitude to the government and authorities of the Philippines.”

Involvement in kidnapping

The couple, who owns a college in Tukuran town, was kidnapped from their beach resort in southern Zamboanga del Norte province that led to the massive search operation. Abu Sayyaf militants are known for staging kidnappings for ransom but such abductions have reportedly reduced in recent years due to continuous military offensives. The group, which has pledged its allegiance to the Islamic State group, emerged in the late 1980s as an offshoot of Muslim separatist insurgency in Catholic-majority nation.

