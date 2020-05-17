Philippines: Typhoon Ambo Kills Five, Over 90,000 People Displaced

Five people have already died and more than 90,000 have been displaced in the Philippines due to Typhoon Ambo. As per reports, despite social distancing recommendations due to coronavirus pandemic, tens of thousands of people have been forced into cramped shelters in an effort to take shelter from the typhoon.

Typhoon is weakening

As per reports, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) have said that the typhoon is weakening and will be out of the country by May 18. Typhoon Ambo is a part of an annual system that is known locally as Vongfong. It hit the island on May 14 with wind speeds of up to 80 kilometres per hour.

The typhoon caused extensive damage, it cut off electricity, blew off rooftops and even caused landslides in some areas. According to reports the evacuation of residents took longer than usual because emergency workers had to wear masks and protective suits because of COVID-19 precautions and also could not transport them in large groups.

(Image Credit: AP)

