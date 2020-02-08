The Debate
British TV Presenter Phillip Schofield Comes Out As Gay, Netizens Shower Him With Love

Rest of the World News

TV presenter Phillip Schofield at the age of 57 in a recent Instagram post revealed that he is gay, netizens showed him love and called him courageous.

Phillip Schofield

British TV presenter Phillip Schofield at the age of 57 in a recent Instagram post has revealed that he is gay. Schofield has been married to his wife Steph for almost three decades now and also has two daughters with her. In an emotional statement on Instagram, he said that his family has held him close and also tried to cheer him up even though they are also confused. He also said that his coming out as gay has also caused many heart-breaking conversations at his home. 

READ: Saudi Labels Feminism, Atheism, Homosexuality As 'extremist Ideas'

Netizens shower Schofield with love

However, as soon as he opened up about his sexuality, he received a lot of love for his courageous decision. A Twitter user wrote, “It's up to all LGBTQ people how or when or whether they come out. But when someone with a public platform comes out, it helps people who are struggling with their sexuality. Love and support to Schofe”. Another said, I actually feel so happy for Phillip Schofield being able to live publicly as his authentic self”. 

READ: Russian Man Sues Apple, Claims It 'pushed Him Toward Homosexuality'

After seeing so much love on social media, the 57-year-old also posted a new statement on Instagram in which he thanked his supporters for their message. He further went on to address those who may be fearful of coming out.

He urged people to open up to friends and family members as well. He also said, “Don’t let your head beat you and hopefully you’ll find out that your friends and family have a remarkable ability to surprise you with their love and understanding”. 

READ: 'Romil And Jugal', 'Made In Heaven' And Other Series That Explore Homosexuality

READ: After Addressing Erectile Dysfunction, Ayushmann Khurrana Wants To Push The Envelope And Do A Film On Homosexuality

