British TV Presenter Phillip Schofield Comes Out As Gay, Netizens Shower Him With Love

British TV presenter Phillip Schofield at the age of 57 in a recent Instagram post has revealed that he is gay. Schofield has been married to his wife Steph for almost three decades now and also has two daughters with her. In an emotional statement on Instagram, he said that his family has held him close and also tried to cheer him up even though they are also confused. He also said that his coming out as gay has also caused many heart-breaking conversations at his home.

READ: Saudi Labels Feminism, Atheism, Homosexuality As 'extremist Ideas'

Netizens shower Schofield with love

However, as soon as he opened up about his sexuality, he received a lot of love for his courageous decision. A Twitter user wrote, “It's up to all LGBTQ people how or when or whether they come out. But when someone with a public platform comes out, it helps people who are struggling with their sexuality. Love and support to Schofe”. Another said, I actually feel so happy for Phillip Schofield being able to live publicly as his authentic self”.

When you create a new entertainment show and start discussing who should host, the first name on the list is always Phillip Schofield. That’s a fact. He’s just the very best at what he does, and the public adore him. Looking forward to many more years of his charm and brilliance. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) February 7, 2020

It’s a very big deal to come out in middle age when you already have a family and a career, whether you’re a celebrity or not. I hope Phillip Schofield & his family can go forward with love & ever greater freedom & happiness. https://t.co/IRRuGa1pom — Alex von Tunzelmann (@alexvtunzelmann) February 7, 2020

READ: Russian Man Sues Apple, Claims It 'pushed Him Toward Homosexuality'

This has to be one of the biggest and inspirational moments of British television. Phillip schofield is so iconic and it’s admirable to see that he is now living his truth! Such a great example to the rest of society👏🏽 #thismorning @Schofe — Talulah-Eve☄️ (@TalulahEve) February 7, 2020

After being married for 27 years, Phillip Schofield has come out as gay.



Fair play to him to face things head on 👏 pic.twitter.com/VluFGq3QlB — Jack (@J4CKMULL) February 7, 2020

After seeing so much love on social media, the 57-year-old also posted a new statement on Instagram in which he thanked his supporters for their message. He further went on to address those who may be fearful of coming out.

He urged people to open up to friends and family members as well. He also said, “Don’t let your head beat you and hopefully you’ll find out that your friends and family have a remarkable ability to surprise you with their love and understanding”.

READ: 'Romil And Jugal', 'Made In Heaven' And Other Series That Explore Homosexuality

READ: After Addressing Erectile Dysfunction, Ayushmann Khurrana Wants To Push The Envelope And Do A Film On Homosexuality