'Romil And Jugal', 'Made In Heaven' And Other Series That Explore Homosexuality

Societal attitude towards homosexuality seems to be changing steadily with time, as more and more people have voiced their opinions in support of the members of the LGBTQ+ community. While many people across the globe have volunteered to fight for gay rights and equality, it seems like the Indian film fraternity and digital streaming platforms are not lagging behind. From Romil and Jugal to Made In Heaven, the Indian audience enjoys binge-watching a number of web-series based on homosexuality. Here is a list of the same:

Made in Heaven

Considered as one of the most-successful Indian shows of Amazon Prime, Made in Heaven is one of the few shows which has managed to point out the stereotypes of Indian society in a modern way. Starring Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarabh and Kalki Koechlin in the leading roles, Made in Heaven touches on the topic of homosexuality in a subtle way. The makers of the show also have included some intimate scenes between actor Arjun Mathur and Vikrant Massey.

Romil and Jugal

Romil and Jugal, which streams on the ALT Balaji app, is considered as one of its kind, as the makers have given the story of Romeo and Juliet a modern twist showcasing romance between two queer men. Starring Rajiv Siddhartha and Manraj Sing in the leading roles, the show also stars actors like Suchita Pillai and Manini De.

All about section 377

All About Section 377 is a fictional show, which follows the story of a straight guy, who lives with two gay guys, aims at educating the masses on the struggles of the LGBT community in India. Starring Gulshan Nain, Amit Khanna and Arjun Bhatia in the leading roles, All about section 377 strives to prove that homosexuality is normal. All About Section 377 is often hailed as one of its kind by fans, as the show showcases the mentality of the rural population towards a same-sex relationship.

