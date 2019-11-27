Photo Of Little Girl Holding Packet Of Popcorn Left Netizens Baffled

Netizens have witnessed different types of optical illusion, but recently a picture of a little girl in a park holding a big packet of popcorn has left the social media users confused as the illusion makes her legs look unusually tiny and thin. The girl can be seen wearing a cute clip in her hair and a cosy scarf on. The picture was posted on Facebook and has been shared over two thousand times. A Facebook user wrote, “that took me a long time to see”. Another user commented, “Oh my goodness!!! I thought she had fake legs!!! Haha!! Wow!”. A user also wrote, “I thought Lord this poor child is way too thin, zooming in multiple times. FINALLY, I noticed with her little hands. Y'all! I feel terrible!”

Trippy illusion

A similar trippy optical illusion is trending on Twitter. The video was a simple trick with hands and fingers and created an optical illusion which one experiences while being trippy. LG Tori Pareno posted the hilarious and mind-boggling video on twitter, where one can see her perform an unusual trick with her fingers. She seems extremely happy and proud after successfully performing the trick. The trick gives an illusion to the viewer that the hand palms are passing through one another. Other people also tried the trick. One of them performed using the Led gloves and the optical illusion looked flawless.

here’s something trippy for your night lol pic.twitter.com/lkcX25mgri — LG Tori Pareno (@ToriPareno) November 21, 2019

There are several other optical illusions that people might encounter on Twitter and feel baffles. Certainly, they are a good exercise for your brain and eyes.

Fascinating optical illusion messed with my brain at @BritishAcademy_ pic.twitter.com/I9VYrY4lsS — Kevin McLoughlin (@Kev_McLoughlin) November 14, 2019

if you can see a beach, ocean sky, rocks and stars then you are an artist, But its not a painting its lower part of the car gate which needs to be repaired. pic.twitter.com/dCMC49PBQS — V E C H E T T I (@nxyxm) July 2, 2019

