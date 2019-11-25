TikTok's Optical Illusion Video Takes Internet By Storm, Netizens Try To Copy

Netizens have witnessed different types of Optical illusions, but recently a TikTok video went viral on Twitter giving Twitteratis a trippy night. The video was a simple trick with hands and fingers and created an optical illusion which one experiences while being trippy.

The trippy illusion

The trippy optical illusion is trending on Twitter, but people are trying to create a replica of the original video. LG Tori Pareno posted the hilarious and mind-boggling video on twitter, where one can see her perform an unusual trick with her fingers. She seems extremely happy and proud after successfully performing the trick. The trick gives an illusion to the viewer that the hand palms are passing through one another. Other people also tried the trick. One of them performed using the Led gloves and the optical illusion looked flawless.

here’s something trippy for your night lol pic.twitter.com/lkcX25mgri — LG Tori Pareno (@ToriPareno) November 21, 2019

Hilarious Twitter reactions

The video received more than 8 million views on Twitter and many hilarious reactions by those who failed to perform the trick. Twitteratis were astonished by the trick.

i did ur thing but with LED gloves :^) pic.twitter.com/yh1jGlEXp9 — 💡 The Lightshow Hashira 💡 (@JomarriSalomon) November 22, 2019

What did you gain from this? pic.twitter.com/UIAkwDOfmj — Alan (@LifeByAL) November 21, 2019

me after replaying this video more than 10 times and still can’t figure it out how she does that pic.twitter.com/2MaXMvrsKq — teletubbies (@fkuinsideoutmfs) November 22, 2019

I know what you’re doing... I just can’t prove it pic.twitter.com/H1hjpxep5r — Negrodamus (@Beardseidon) November 22, 2019

There are several other optical illusions that people might encounter on Twitter and feel baffles. Certainly, they are a good exercise for your brain and eyes.

if you can see a beach, ocean sky, rocks and stars then you are an artist, But its not a painting its lower part of the car gate which needs to be repaired. pic.twitter.com/dCMC49PBQS — ⁷ (@nxyxm) July 2, 2019