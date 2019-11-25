The Debate
TikTok's Optical Illusion Video Takes Internet By Storm, Netizens Try To Copy

Rest of the World News

TikTok video of trippy optical illusion baffles the Twitteratis, trends on social media.The video was a simple trick with hands and fingers, created an illusion

Written By Pragya Puri | Mumbai | Updated On:
TikTok

Netizens have witnessed different types of Optical illusions, but recently a TikTok video went viral on Twitter giving Twitteratis a trippy night. The video was a simple trick with hands and fingers and created an optical illusion which one experiences while being trippy. 

The trippy illusion

The trippy optical illusion is trending on Twitter, but people are trying to create a replica of the original video. LG Tori Pareno posted the hilarious and mind-boggling video on twitter, where one can see her perform an unusual trick with her fingers. She seems extremely happy and proud after successfully performing the trick. The trick gives an illusion to the viewer that the hand palms are passing through one another. Other people also tried the trick. One of them performed using the Led gloves and the optical illusion looked flawless. 

Hilarious Twitter reactions 

The video received more than 8 million views on Twitter and many hilarious reactions by those who failed to perform the trick. Twitteratis were astonished by the trick. 

 

 

 

 

There are several other optical illusions that people might encounter on Twitter and feel baffles. Certainly, they are a good exercise for your brain and eyes.

 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
