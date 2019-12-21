Photo Of Tarantula Hawk Wasp Dragging Huntsman Spider On Its Back Goes Viral

A picture of a tarantula hawk wasp carting away a huntsman spider is going viral on social media. The horrifying picture is has been upvoted 39,000 times since it was shared on Reddit. The incident took place in Australia where the owner of the house returned home to see an orange tarantula wasp carrying a huntsman spider on its back. The homeowner who shared the picture is from Bronte in Australia.

The giant killer

The tarantula hawk wasp used its deadly sting to paralyse the huntsman spider before carrying it on its back. Tarantula hawk wasp was doing its usual routine when it attacked the huntsman spider as it is the main predator of the spider family. The tarantula will then lay eggs inside the spider and will bury it after which the eggs will hatch and feed on its prey. Insects experts advise that people should stay away from tarantula's deadly sting.

People on Reddit were horrified by seeing the picture as some of them pointed out the unusual hunt. One user explained the entire process that will follow the killing. The user wrote, "Spidey ain't dead, just paralyzed. Wasp will bury it after injecting her eggs. Baby wasps will eat their way out of spidey for their 1st meal. Nature is metal, splattered with blood & cranial fluids."

Another user wrote, "I dunno, they eat cockroaches. I ain't sayin' it would be easy but.....an enemy of cockroaches is a friend of mine." Huntsman spiders are mostly found in Australia, Asia, and Africa and are famously known for their incredible speed and mode of hunting. The huntsman spiders are generally giant in size and appearance, larger than their other family members.

