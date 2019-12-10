Newly Discovered Species Of Spider Can Rot Human Flesh With Single Bite

Scientists from the Biology Institute at the National Autonomous University of Mexico have discovered a new species of spiders named Laxosceles Tencochtitlan that can reportedly rot human flesh with a single bite. Biologist Alejandro Valdez-Mondragon and his students Claudia Navarro, Karen Solis, Marya Cortez, and Mayra Cortez y Alma Juarez have discovered the new species. Valdez-Mondragon mentioned in his report that the spiders are a native of the valley of Mexico region. The venom of the spider is so poisonous that human tissues can have lesions upto 40 centimeters. Moreover, victims may end up with a permanent scar as the healing process takes several months.

Read: Aussie Researcher Finds Huntsman Spiders Like To Live Together

About Laxosceles Tencochtitlan

Alejandro Valdez-Mondragaon told local media that the species is very similar to the Loxosceles mystical, another species of spiders. His team initially thought that it had been introduced to this region by the shipping of ornamental plants. But later, after doing molecular biology studies of both species, they realised that they are completely different, he added. The spiders like being indoors and were seen to be adjusting well to changes in temperature, humidity, and food, the biologist said. This puts humans at risk of having an accident with them, although they also perform an important ecological function when feeding on insects, he concluded.

Read: Parents Using 'spider Filter' To Terrify Their Kids Sparks Debate

Neatness drives away spiders

The tissue-destroying-venom of Laxosceles Tencochtitlan can even be more dangerous if it bites children as it can end up being carried by the bloodstream resulting in red cell destruction, although these cases are very rare. They pose more threats in the rainy season, as males look for females at night and hide in cloth, bed sheets, or shoes. The best way to keep the spiders away is by keeping houses neat and tidy, the scientist suggests. They are attracted to rubbish as they can feed on the insects around it and it is known that females' are twice as poisonous as males. Mexico is the country with the highest diversity of the genus Loxosceles as 40 out of the 140 species are native to the country.

Read: Jumping Spiders Lead Scientists To Develop Advanced Depth Sensor

Read: Kylie Jenner Intrigued By Snapchat 's Halloween Spider Filter