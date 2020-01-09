Photographers Capture Nature's 'recovering' Response To Australia Bushfire Crisis

Amid unprecedented and escalating Australian bushfires, photographers from the New South Wales Central Coast have captured 'incredible' signs of bush recovering. Mary Voorwinde, reportedly along with her friend began exploring Kulnura in NSW after noticing some signs of life returning in the woodlands. The 46-year-old photographer shared the 'spectacular' images saying 'there is the hope of life again'.

The people on the internet who have been sharing 'heartbreaking' images of the devastation in the country, also 'loved' the little signs of life captured by Voorwinde. Netizens wholesomely agreed that 'nature is amazing'. The latest set of photos were shared by Voorwinde on January 7 after narrating an inspirational story a day before regarding the 'brave work of firefighters'.

Read - Australia Bushfire Crisis: 24 Killed, Over 6 Mn Hectares Of Land Burned

Mary Voorwinde was accompanied by her friend, Murray Lowe who ventured into the fire grounds to see how Australian bushes have responded to the fire. Both photographers whose images have now taken the internet by storm, 'did not anticipate' that their photos will receive an 'overwhelming' response and have extended their details of selling the images.

Read - Australia: Owner Distraught As Fire Burns Kangaroo Sanctuary

Netizens call it 'amazing'

The people on the internet 'loved' the little flowers and leaves which are growing back on the trees burnt with the angry blazes. With the dramatic destruction of life and infrastructure, the capture by the photographers was 'perfect for life and hope'. One of the Facebook users, also said that Voorwinde has 'outdone' herself and thanked her for sharing 'beautiful pictures'. Others also credited the Australian citizens for bringing out the 'beauty in the tragedy'.



With Australia still being plagued by raging wildfires, Ellen DeGeneres launched a $5 million fundraiser for the ongoing fire crisis. DeGeneres said that she had been overwhelmed by what she saw on the television about the people and animals who had died in the wildfires alongside all those who had lost their homes. The situation in Australia prompted her to start the fundraiser on online platform 'GoFundMe'.

The popular talk show host told her fans that she was in love with Australia, adding that she had been married to an Australian and got to see the lovely country in person. She also said that she had fallen in love with the country and the people living there. Talking about the wildfire crisis, Ellen said that the fires had been burning for the past four months with strong winds fanning fires and soaring temperatures making the situation worse.

Read - US Sends More Firefighters To Help Battle Australia Blazes

Read - Ellen DeGeneres Launches $5 Million Fundraiser For Australian Bushfire Crisis