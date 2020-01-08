Ellen DeGeneres Launches $5 Million Fundraiser For Australian Bushfire Crisis

With Australia still being plagued by raging wildfires, Ellen DeGeneres launched a $5 million fundraiser for the ongoing fire crisis. DeGeneres said that she had been overwhelmed by what she saw on the television about the people and animals who had died in the wildfires alongside all those who had lost their homes. The situation in Australia prompted her to start the fundraiser on online platform 'GoFundMe'.

'I love Australia'

The popular talk show host told her fans that she was in love with Australia, adding that she had been married to an Australian and got to see the lovely country in person. She also said that she had fallen in love with the country and the people living there. Talking about the wildfire crisis, Ellen said that the fires had been burning for the past four months with strong winds fanning fires and soaring temperatures making the situation worse. She further added that people numbering in thousands had lost their homes and millions of animals had perished. She said that the animals' natural surroundings had also been destroyed.

According to reports, a total of $335,000 had been raised in a matter of just 10 hours with Shutterfly who is also a partner with The Ellen DeGeneres Show making a $100,000 donation. One of her supporters even thanked Ellen for doing such a noble thing and said that he/she felt for what was happening to both people and animals in Australia. Ellen's supporter also wished for the wildfires to end soon enough so that the recovery process could start and help out all those who had been affected.

Celeste Barber raises more than $30 million

Australian comedian Celeste Barber has managed to raise more than $30 million for fire services tackling the wildfires. The comedian has more than 6.4 million followers on Instagram and that has prompted people from the UK, US and France to make donations in order to raise funds for the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

