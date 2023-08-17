Pilot dies in bathroom on Miami flight with 271 onboard, What happened next

A commercial Miami to Chile flight with 271 passengers onboard made an emergency landing in Panama on Monday night after the airline pilot died after collapsing in the bathroom of the flight. Captain Ivan Andaur (56) began feeling unwell on the LATAM Airlines flight, bound for Chile's capital city Santiago, and received emergency treatment from the crew after his collapse.

In the meanwhile, co-pilots of the aircraft executed an emergency landing at the Tocumen International Airport in Panama City. The flight took almost 30 minutes to divert towards Panama City, and the first responders declared the veteran pilot dead on the landing of the flight. The Captain also received medical aid while the flight was making an emergency landing by doctors onboard. Despite the efforts, he could not be revived, officials said.

The LA505 flight, operating a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, left Miami in South Florida at 10.11 pm on 14 August and consisted of a relief captain and first officer onboard when the incident took place. The rest of the passengers were accommodated in Panama City hotels and the flight left Panama City on Tuesday and continued on to Chile.

LATAM Group expresses deep sorrow

Stating that the airline was deeply moved by what has happened, the LATAM Group expressed deep sorrow in response to the tragedy and extended condolences to the pilot's bereaved family.

In an official statement, the airline said, “LATAM Airlines Group reports that flight LA505 yesterday, which was on the Miami-Santiago route, had to land at the Tocumen International Airport in Panama due to a medical emergency for one of the three members of the command crew. When the plane landed, emergency services provided life-saving help, but the pilot sadly passed away,” as reported by the Independent.