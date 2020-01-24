Plague Inc Downloads Increase In China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Downloads for game Plague Inc has seen a drastic rise amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to the market analysts App Annie. The site claims that the game has soared into the top of the country's app store.

The game revolves around the players acting as a potential pathogen and their aim is to develop, infect, and eventually kill everyone across the planet. The game has been noted for being a hyperrealistic pathogen simulator which educate people about how pathogens spread.

CDC praised the game for public awareness

James Vaughan, the app's developer was invited in 2013 to address the crowd at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to explain the game. The CDC lauded the game for teaching the public about the outbreak and transmission of disease to raise public awareness on epidemiology, disease transmission, and diseases/pandemic information.

Over 830 people have been reportedly infected and over 25 killed with the virus across China. The Chinese government aims to "effectively cut off the virus spread, resolutely curb the outbreak, and guarantee the people's health and safety", according to a Chinese news agency. The decision was taken amid hundreds of people are travelling across China for the Lunar New Year holiday, which starts on Friday.

China suspends public transport

The city's tourism and culture department cancelled all group tours until February 8, as per the reports. The mayor of the city of Wuhan in China has reportedly urged citizens not to travel outside China during the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday that witnesses the largest annual migration of the citizens.

China placed its city, Wuhan, the centre of coronavirus epidemic under effective quarantine on January 23 with trains and flights suspended, subways halted and large events called off as doctors with their full-body protective gear treat the patients. It is a drastic step taken by the government to prevent the contagious disease that has killed 25, affected hundreds and reached other countries.

The authorities in Wuhan, a major transport hub with seafood market suspended public buses and subways and ordered that the residents should not leave the city of 11 million people "without any proper reasons".

