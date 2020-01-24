China's New Virus Is Spreading Rapidly, Here's A List Of Countries With Confirmed Cases

A new infectious coronavirus is rapidly spreading across China and has already forced two Chinese cities into full lockdown in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus. This new strain of coronavirus has already killed 25 people and reports estimate that it has infected a thousand more than indicated by official figures. The deadly virus has also managed to reach the shores of other nations, here is a list of countries that have confirmed cases of the new strain of the coronavirus.

Countries with confirmed cases of the new China virus

China, according to official sources, more than 570 people have already been affected by the virus and a majority of them are located in the city of Wuhan where the new virus is believed to have originated. Scientists in Hong Kong and Britain believe that there are many more people who are infected than the Chines government is reporting. They claim that almost 1,300-1,700 people are already affected.

-Hong Kong: As of Thursday there were two positive cases of the new Chinese strain of the coronavirus. Both the individuals have been reported to have travelled to Wuhan recently.

-Japan: Four days after returning from Wuhan a man was admitted to the hospital where it was subsequently confirmed by the Japanese health ministry to be the first confirmed case of the new virus in Japan. There are now two confirmed cases in Japan

-Singapore: On Thursday Singapore, confirmed a 66-year old man from Wuhan to be the first confirmed case.

Read: Japan Health Ministry Confirms Second Case Of Coronavirus

Read: Indian Embassy Issues Advisory To Chinese Travellers As Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 25

-South Korea: On January 20 South Korea reported its first case. A 35-year-old woman who had just recently arrived from Wuhan

-Taiwan also confirmed its first case of the disease on January 22 when a woman in her fifties who returned to the island from Wuhan.

-Thailand has confirmed 2 cases, one being a 74-year-old Chinese woman who is now being treated in a hospital and another Chinese traveller who was first diagnosed with mild pneumonia and later revealed to have been actually caused by the coronavirus.

-The United States confirmed one case after a man in his 30's approached the authorities himself after being made aware of the symptoms of the virus through news reports.

Read: Coronavirus Not Yet A Global Health Emergency: World Health Organisation

Read: 100 Indian Nurses Working In Saudi's Al-Hayat Hospital Tested For Coronavirus

-Vietnam also has two confirmed cases of the new Chinese virus, a Chinese resident of Ho Chi Minh City was infected when his father travelled from Wuhan to meet him.