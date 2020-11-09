'Plantdemic' hits Philippines as people seek solace in greens

While the world may be busy tackling the coronavirus pandemic, Philippines has been hit by Plant-demic. The latest gardening craze has not only spread to the remotest corners of the archipelagic country prompting people to hunt more and more plants for themselves but also increased the poaching from public parks and protected forests to meet the new demand. With housebound Filipinos turning to greenery for leisure, prices of plants, especially those indoors, have skyrocketed.

Speaking to Gulf News, landscape gardener Alvin Chingcuangco, asserted that the demand was “unbelievable” that people were “super interested” in plants these days. He added that prices for some varieties of monsteras have now soared to 55,000 pesos ($1,140) each from 800 pesos before the pandemic. Another plant seller, Arlene Gumera-Paz said her daily turnover tripled after she reopened her doors following months of lockdown. Hit by the plantdemic, prices for varieties of indoor plants, including alocasias, spider plants and peace lilies have doubled or even quadrupled in some cities.

Representative image/Pixabey

The trend has also taken over social media with Filipinos constantly sharing photos of delicate flowers and broad-leafed foliage cultivated in backyards and on balconies.

Surge in plant poaching

However, with surging demand, illegally poaching and obtaining of plants has also surged. According to Gulf News, Rangers patrolling the forests of Zamboanga have been ordered to look out for ‘plant thieves’ and illegal loggers, after officials noticed some species posted on social media could only be found in the region's protected areas. As per Maria Christina Rodriguez, Zamboanga regional director for the Department of Energy and Natural Resources, the illegal occupiers were targeting all varieties famous on social media and supplying them the same.

Removing threatened species from forests is illegal under Philippine law and carries hefty penalties. Meanwhile, collecting other native plants is allowed but only with an official permit from the government.

