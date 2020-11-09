Germany: Authorities Slam Leipzig Virus Demonstrators For Endangering All Amid Pandemic

More than 20,000 people protested on Saturday, November 7, in Leipzig against the restrictions imposed by the government in order to slow the spread of novel coronavirus. As a result of these demonstrations, the German authorities on Sunday, November 8, condemned the actions of all these people. According to the reports by AP, by the city's calculations, only 5,000 people could gather in Augustusplatz plaza and keep 1.5 meters distance from one another.

Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said, “What we saw yesterday in Leipzig cannot be justified”. She added, “The freedom to demonstrate is not a freedom to use violence or put others at massive risk”, as she ‘strongly condemned’ the attacks on the police and the press. Lambrecht also called an investigation to examine as to how the situation escalated. She further said, “The mockery of science and right-wing hate speech that we have seen is abhorrent”.

(Police crack down on riots in the Connewitz district, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Leipzig, Germany. Image Credits: AP)

(An armoured police vehicle, left, is used during riots in the Connewitz district, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Leipzig, Germany. Image Credits: AP)

(An armoured police vehicle is used during riots in the Connewitz district, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Leipzig, Germany. Image Credits: AP)

(Police use water cannons in the riots in the Connewitz district, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Leipzig, Germany. Image Credits: AP)

Read: Massive Protest In Leipzig Against Virus Restrictions

Situation worsens in Germany

Germany, which was one of the initial countries to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic is currently witnessing a surge in cases. According to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University, it has a total of 672,507 cases with 11,505 fatalities. Recently, the head of Robert Koch Institute said that the country is facing a ‘very serious’ rise in coronavirus cases. Addressing media reporters from Berlin, Lothar Wieler asserted that it was because of “private gatherings”, especially amongst the youth, that had led to the dramatic rise in the COVID-19 cases. However, touting a solution for the same he went on to reckon that “systematic compliance with restrictive measures" could help better the situation.

Read: 'Germany In 'very Serious Phase' Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Hard Months Ahead': Angela Merkel

Despite the protests, the latest poll as per AP show vast majority of Germans support the government’s effort. Lambrecht has urged people to follow the measures imposed by the government, if not for themselves but then for other people. She said, “Thousands of people packed tightly to each other without masks are the peak of irresponsibility and egotism. People are dying daily of the coronavirus. Those who deny this danger are positioning themselves against the vast majority of our society, who adhere to the rules to protect themselves and everyone else”.

Read: Germany Makes Huge Anti-China Move; Will Send Warship To Indian Ocean To Deepen Xi's Woes

Also Read: Vienna Synagogue Shooting: Europe Leaders Stand In Solidarity With Austria, Condemn Attack

(Image Credits: AP)