94-yr-old 'oldest PM' Mahatir Mohamad Has Advice For 34-yr-old 'youngest PM' Sanna Marin

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad who also happens to be the world's oldest serving PM said that it would be ideal for the world's youngest Prime Minister, Finland's Sanna Marin to seek advice from old people. While talking to an international media outlet, Mohamad said that senior leaders believed in the thinking of young politicians, adding that is important to take into account experience and advice of old people.

Mahathir Mohamad was elected as Malaysia's Prime Minister for the second time in elections that were conducted in 2018, a post he previously held for over two decades from a period of 1981 to 2003.

World's youngest Prime Minister

Finland appointed Sanna Marin as its new Prime Minister, making her the world's youngest PM at 34 years of age. The Social Democratic Party's leader was appointed as the PM after Antti Rinne resigned in the month of June. According to reports, the council of the SDP voted 32-29 to appoint Marin as the PM. Talking to local media outlets, Marin said that it is a long road ahead in order to rebuild trust among the people after having won votes by a narrow margin ahead of rival Antti Lindtman.

Marin has been the SDP's vice chairwoman and a lawmaker since the year 2015 and served as Finland's transport and communications minister before she assumed the post of the Prime Minister.

Antti Rinner loses support

Former Prime Minister Antti Rinner stepped from his post after a major coalition partner Centre party backed off and questions were raised on how he handled the strike by Finland's postal service by the name of Posti in the month of November. Rinne resigned after a long drawn crisis in relation to a plan that threatened to dock salaries of approximately 700 postal workers.

According to reports, the postal service withdrew reform plans after strikes but concerns were raised whether the former Prime Minister had backed the docking of wages of workers or not, leading the Katri Lulmuni led Centre party to withdraw its support in Rinne.

