PM Modi Condoles Demise Of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, May 13 expressed condolences over the sudden demise of the United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. "I am deeply saddened to know about the passing away of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed," Prime Minister wrote in a twitter post. He reminisced that the late UAE president was a "great statesman and visionary leader under whom India-UAE relations prospered." PM Modi sent "heartfelt condolences" to UAE from the people of India, saying that the Indian communities were with the people of UAE in these tough times. "May his soul rest in peace," said Prime Minister Modi.

I am deeply saddened to know about the passing away of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed. He was a great statesman and visonary leader under whom India-UAE relations prospered. The heartfelt condolences of the people of India are with the people of UAE. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2022

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan died at the age of 73, state news agency WAM reported on Friday, May 13. The cause of death is not yet known. "The Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourn the people of the UAE, the Arab and Islamic nations, and the whole world. The leader of the nation and the patron of its march, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, passed away to the Lord's side today, Friday, May 13," WAM said.

Sheikh Al Nahyan served as the President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 2004. “The Ministry of Presidential Affairs condoles the people of the UAE, the Arab and Islamic nation and the world over the demise of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the UAE,” the statement from UAE's state affiliated press read. The Ministry of Presidential Affairs of UAE also announced 40 days of closure for the official mourning of their President's demise. The day would be commemorated with flags at half mast.

The ministries and official entities at the federal and local levels and the private sector in UAE would observe closure for three days. President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan had reportedly suffered a stroke in 2014, and rarely made public appearance. Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed (known as MBZ) has acted as the de facto ruler, as well as key foreign policy maker due to the former's health problems.

“The UAE has lost its righteous son and leader of the ’empowerment phase’ and guardian of its blessed journey,” MBZ said on Twitter. He hailed the now deceased President Khalifa’s wisdom and generosity.

Flags to be flown at half-mast, 3-day closure for mourning

"The Ministry of Presidential Affairs announces an official mourning and flags to be flown at half-mast for the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, for a period of 40 days, starting today, and suspending work in ministries, departments, federal and local institutions, and the private sector for 3 days, starting today (Friday)," WAM informed in a tweet on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, passed away on Friday, May 13. He had succeeded his father, late His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in 1971. His father passed away on November 2, 2004. Sheikh Khalifa Nahyan was born in 1948 and was the 16th Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. He was the eldest son of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Under President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan's leadership, India and UAE enjoyed strong and warm bilateral relations and "strong bonds of friendship."

UAE has been India's partner in growth story, and in projects creating mega industrial manufacturing corridors, including the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor as well as the Digital India and Start up India programs, according to India's Foreign Affairs Ministry. UAE‟s President Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan had visited India in 1975 and 1992. UAE‟s Deputy Prime Minister, Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, visited India in November 2011. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited UAE from August 16-17 in 2015.

