PM Modi Delivers Special Message On 30th Anniversary Of India-Israel Diplomatic Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the people of India and Israel on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, noting that the relationship between India and Israel has a long history. PM Modi said that the people of India and Israel have always had a special affinity.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that, at a time when the globe is undergoing significant changes, the importance of India-Israel relations has grown even more. PM Modi said this period has been tremendously important for both countries in a special video message on Twitter.

PM Modi stated in the video message, ''In these changing times, the importance of the India-Israel relationship has grown even more. It is a good time for us to set new goals of co-operation."

My message on the 30th anniversary of India-Israel full diplomatic relations. https://t.co/86aRvTYCjQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2022

India-Israel friendship will achieve new milestones: PM Modi

India is celebrating 75 years of independence this year, while Israel will celebrate 75 years next year, Prime Minister Modi said. Despite the fact that India recognised Israel on 17 September 1950, official diplomatic relations were established between the two countries on 19 January 1992. Since then, the two countries' bilateral relations have evolved into a complex strategic relationship.

“I'm fully confident that the India-Israel friendship will achieve new milestones in mutual cooperation in the coming decades," PM Modi said.

Israel's envoy to India, Naor Gilon, had said earlier this week that the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between India and Israel is an excellent time to look ahead and shape the next 30 years of relations. In addition, a commemorative logo has been created to celebrate the occasion. It features the Star of David and the Ashoka Chakra, two emblems that appear on both countries' flags.

According to the Israel Embassy, the distinctive logo symbolises the tremendous friendship, love, and admiration that exists between the people of Israel and the people of India. In the seven years after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office, the two nations' ties have grown stronger, and a number of strategic, military, and technical alliances have been forged.

(With inputs from agencies, Image: ANI)